Derby tennis tied for second at the AVCTL-I league meet on May 3 behind a fourth-place finish by the doubles duo of Scott Simmons and a sixth-place finish from Alex Hedden and Colby Hedden.
Head coach Dennis Burns feels ready for the challenge of the end of the season and feels like the best tennis is just around the corner.
“We are kind of peaking at the right time, doing the right things, and know we are playing well,” Burns said. “We’ll just have moments where we’ll catch a hot team or a couple of games, but it's a part of tennis. They might have gotten us this time, but if we face them again, we have just as good a chance to take it next time around.”
Derby had a less than ideal situation in the second round of the doubles bracket after the two Panther teams were matched up against each other early in the day, where Simmons/Bowman came out on top.
“It’s going to happen if you are going to be good,” Burns said. “Obviously, we did not to have it happen in the second round, but there wasn’t much we could do about it.”
Even though the Hedden duo lost in the Derby vs. Derby matchup, Burns said that the duo is one of the dark horse teams for the Panthers and have improved a lot in many areas, especially communication.
“They are much better,” Burns said. “From their attitude to communication, they are so much better and are our dark horse at regional. They finished sixth last year at the regional, and they wanted more. They are determined not the finish sixth again.”
Evan Franke bounced back from a loss to Erik Lopez of Maize to win his last two matches to finish fifth overall. Collin Meyer finished in tenth place after a 1-2 day.
Due to the weather, the Panthers have not gotten much time on the court, but the team left for Topeka early in hopes of getting some time on a court before the regional.
“We have not [had time on the court], but we are at a point now where we know what we need to do,” Burns said. “There were a couple of issues that we would like to have done this week, and we headed up to Topeka early to get a little dust off and work on situations that we need to be aware of.”
The Panthers are aiming to qualify every player for state at the regional on May 6.
AVCTL-I MEET (MAY 3)
SINGLES
Evan Franke
def. Carson Crow (Salina South)
lost to Erik Lopez (Maize)
def. Brady Ollengurger (Hutchinson)
def. Ryan Nguyen (Campus)
Collin Meyer
lost to Ryan Nguyen (Campus)
Bye
def. Simon Koontz (Newton)
lost to Ethan Neufeld (Newton)
Scott Simmons/Isaak Bowman
Bye
def. Hedden/Hedden (Derby)
lost to Franz/Musser (Newton)
lost to Grizzell/Rodriguez (Maize South)
Alex Hedden/Colby Hedden
def. Ring/Christopher (Maize)
lost to Simmons/Bowman (Derby)
def. Gordon/Silva (Campus)
lost to Friesen-Guhr/Marsh (Newton)
TEAM SCORES
1. Maize South 45
2. Derby 31
2. Maize 31
4. Newton 29
5. Campus 28
6. Hutchinson 10
6. Newton 10