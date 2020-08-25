Youth from around the Derby community flocked to Hidden Lakes Golf Course July 20-24 as the Derby Recreation Commission hosted its annual Hook a Kid on Golf program. This is the 30th year the DRC has put on the week-long event, which is free to the kids (ages 8-13) who participate.
This year, the program saw 18 individuals participate, with sponsors paying for each youth to allow them to learn the game of golf – including course maintenance and etiquette – and receive a golf bag, clubs and gear (theirs to take home). At the end of the week, participants were also able to play a round of golf with their sponsors.