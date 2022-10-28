First round of playoffs

Junior Derek Hubbard scored three touchdowns in the 69-12 win over Topeka in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs on Oct. 28. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

As the two-seed of the Class 6A playoffs, Derby set out to crush the spirit of its opponent from the get-go in the 69-12 win over 15th-seeded Topeka in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 28. 

Limiting the early momentum of an opponent is crucial for the Panthers, especially at home, and Derby (7-2) eliminated any chances of an upset right from the opening kickoff. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. 

