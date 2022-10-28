As the two-seed of the Class 6A playoffs, Derby set out to crush the spirit of its opponent from the get-go in the 69-12 win over 15th-seeded Topeka in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 28.
Limiting the early momentum of an opponent is crucial for the Panthers, especially at home, and Derby (7-2) eliminated any chances of an upset right from the opening kickoff.
Junior Demaria’e Baker took the opening kick back for a touchdown which sparked the rest of the Derby sideline. The Panthers struggled to do the same a week before in the regular season finale against Newton, but the entire group flipped a switch just in time for the playoffs.
“Demaria’e’s kickoff return is huge,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We just jumped on them from there, got a stop and a quick touchdown. That is always big for anybody that comes into our house, just getting on them quickly. We didn’t do that last week, so we challenged them to do that in this game, and they did."
All three phases of the game took care of business as the Derby starters held the Trojans (1-8) scoreless and fired off 49 points. Senior running back Dylan Edwards rushed for two touchdowns, including a 73-yard score. Senior quarterback Brock Zerger threw a 30-yard pass to senior wide receiver Travon Rose.
“The offense has really been working well together going into this week,” Rose said. “We have been starting to click and had a great week of preparation.”
PHOTOS: Derby advances in playoffs with 69-12 win over Topeka
The second wave of Panthers carried the load featuring a three-touchdown night for Derek Hubbard. The junior rushed for two touchdowns and had a 44-yard punt return at the end of the first quarter.
Derby’s offense was efficient and didn’t need many plays to get into the end zone. The Panthers had two offensive touchdowns that were over 70-yards. Edwards’ long score came in the first quarter, and sophomore Elijah Cross ended the scoring with a 76-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Defensively the Panthers limited the Topeka offense and forced several short possessions. The starters came out early to limit injuries on an already banged-up defense, but the next in line stepped up to only allow 12 total points.
“Coming into Monday, we knew we had to lock in, and we executed the game plan on Friday night,” senior defensive lineman Leshaon Davis said. “We have built some momentum this week. We will be coming into practice this week and try to pile on some momentum to bring into our next game.”
The team was locked in and produced a solid week of practice last week, which transferred into the win. Clark said it was one of the best weeks of practice he has seen from the team all season. Derby will have a tough test in the next round against Lawrence (6-3), who defeated Wichita Heights (4-5) 48-13.
“The kids are playing the way they practice,” Clark said. “It is something about the playoffs; these kids really get locked in. These seniors just don’t want the ride to end, so we have seven more days, and we have a really tough opponent coming in, so we will have to lock it in even more.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.