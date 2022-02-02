Senior Brendan Swindle has made significant strides in the pool since his first taste of competitive swimming in 2019.
Since joining Derby swimming as a sophomore, Swindle has been able to help Derby win two of the last three league titles and has been a key part of Panther relay teams that have already made state cuts.
Swindle was interested in joining swimming and was recruited by fellow classmate Will McCabe to jump in the pool. After his first season, Swindle was hooked and wanted to work hard to get better.
Improving times in the pool requires patience and the dedication to work hard to fix the small details even when results might not immediately show.
Swindle improved by spending extra time in the pool, competing against high-quality talent in the offseason by joining the Wichita Aqua Shocks.
“I joined the Aqua Shocks this last year, so I got a lot of experience, coaching and swam with really fast guys,” Swindle said. “They have really motivated me to get better.”
According to Swindle, he tries to communicate with his coaches to hear insight on how to get better and watches professional swimming to get an idea of what he needs to work on. Then, at practice, he goes in with a focus to shave time by using the advice.
Over the summer, Swindle was limited to doing kicks only after sustaining an injury to his wrist. However, he used it to his advantage and said his kick has gotten better this season.
Listening to music plays a key role for Swindle before a race. He likes to listen to music that will help him prepare for a specific event based on the beat of the song.
“I listen to music for every different race,” Swindle said. “I’ll have a different song that has a beat to the stroke of the next race. Then, I just do stretches behind the block, which helps me out a lot. I just kind of breathe and not think about it when I step on the blocks and just go.”
The Derby relay teams have been dominant this season, and Swindle has been a critical part of them.
According to Swindle, the 400-yard relay has been one of his favorite relay teams. On Jan. 6, the team of McCabe, senior Heath Nickel, Swindle and freshman Jared Hays reached the state cut with a 3:30.08 qualifying time.
“Our 400-yard relay has been really good, and we are getting closer to the school record, so we really want to get that,” Swindle said. “We want to reach the final at state. I know we are very capable of doing it, and it has been in the back of our minds for the entire season.”
With the season coming to a close, Swindle said that the team has been putting in good times all season long and that everyone has been getting better every meet.
Swindle and the senior class have a chance to win four straight league titles in the pool, which is a feat that the Panthers know they can accomplish.
“It is really cool that we won the first swim title in 19 years, and we’ve been holding on to it our entire time at high school. Hopefully, we can get it again this year.”
Outside of his relay teams, Swindle is also aiming to reach state in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley. Swindle has reached the state consideration in the 100-yard breaststroke and feels confident that he will be able to reach state but will need to shave some time off of his 200 IM.
“In the 100 breaststroke, I am .1 second away from the state qualification,” Swindle said. “In the 200 IM, I know that I will need to drop some time, but I think I will be able to make it.”
Swindle has put a lot of time in the pool since his sophomore year and knows that reaching state would be a huge payoff to his hard work.
“I would be really excited to make state,” Swindle said. “I know that I have worked really hard for it and enjoyed swimming a lot. I know that I can get the individual cuts because I am really close.”