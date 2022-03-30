Derby swimming opened the season with a third-place finish at the Wichita Northwest Invite on March 25 and 26. The Panthers scored 261 points behind solid performances, including a first-place finish in 1-meter diving and a pair of state qualifications.
Sophomore diver Ana Self took the top spot on the podium with a 178.35 score. Sophomore Kenidi Lowmaster took third in her first high school diving competition, while junior Alexis Stanton claimed a medal with a sixth-place finish.
Freshman Carson Griffin contributed significant points for the Panthers and qualified for state in the 500-yard freestyle with a third-place swim of 5:39.73. Griffin also took fourth in the 200 IM and was a part of the two relay teams to make a state cut.
The Panthers claimed state spots in the 200-yard medley relay with a fifth-place finish. The team of junior Mia Dreiling, sophomore Anna Arbogast, junior Elizabeth Barclay and Griffin kicked off the meet with a swim of 2:04.17. Griffin, Barclay, senior Emery Squires and Dreiling wrapped up the invite with a fifth place, state-qualifying swim of 4:06.36 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Dreiling and Arbogast reached the podium in their respective events. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Dreiling placed third with a time of 1:06.09. Arbogast claimed third in the 100-yard breaststroke, which was just .74 ahead of Squires.
Wichita Northwest Invite Results
200-yard medley relay
5. Derby (Dreiling, Arbogast, Barclay, Griffin), 2:04.17
200-yard freestyle
12. Emery Squires, 2:18.13
13. Leah Rogers, 2:19.70
14. Izzy McCabe, 2:21.26
200-yard IM
4. Carson Griffon, 2:25.68
9. Elizabeth Barclay, 2:35.27
12. Laci Simon, 2:37.26
1-meter diving
1. Ana Self, 178.35
4. Kenidi Lowmaster, 170.90
6. Alexis Stanton, 148.25
100-yard butterfly
11. Elizabeth Barclay, 1:11.1
14. Izzy McCabe, 1:12.35
100-yard freestyle
7. Mia Dreiling, 59.43
500-yard freestyle
3. Carson Griffin, 5:39.73
12. Leah Rogers, 6:21.28
200-yard freestyle relay
6. Derby (Rogers, Arbogast, McCabe, Simon), 1:55.93
100-yard backstroke
3. Mia Dreiling, 1:06.09
100-yard breaststroke
3. Anna Arbogast, 1:19.12
4. Emery Squires, 1:19.86
400-yard freestyle relay
5. Derby (Griffin, Barclay, Squires, Dreiling), 4:06.36
Team Scores
1. Wichita South 282
2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 269
3. Derby 261
4. Bishop Carroll 255
5. Winfield 251
6. Andover 248
7. Maize 108
8. Newton 97
9. Wichita Northwest 86
10. Wichita Trinity 85
11. Valley Center 76
12. Wichita Heights 57
13. Maize South 56
14. Circle 55
15. Marion 51
15. Andover Central 51
17. Wichita Southeast 27
18. Liberal 10