Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms likely, in the evening, then periods of rain overnight, mixed with snow at times. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.