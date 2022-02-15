Three school records were broken in the fourth-straight AVCTL swim title for Derby swimming on Feb. 11. The Panthers cruised to another title in the pool, winning the meet with 578 points.
“The boys always get up for this meet,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “We went 19 years without winning a title, and then four years ago, we started winning. We had a couple of guys who helped change the culture. These seniors were freshman that first year and all that momentum has been building since.”
Derby got off to a great start to the swim events with a school record-breaking swim in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Will McCabe, Brendan Swindle, Jared Hays and Jack Tayrien finished first by five seconds with a 1:42.11 time.
Hays led a clean Panther sweep in the 200-yard freestyle in front of Dominic Espinoza and Isaac Meek. McCabe took the third straight first-place finish for Derby in the 200-yard individual medley, which broke the school record, which he owned. Swindle took third in the event and made the state cut with a 2:07.57 swim.
McCabe continued his dominant stretch in the pool with a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle.
In the last individual event of the night, both Swindle and Kevin Phetsomphou made the state cut in the 100-yard breaststroke. Swindle took first with a 1:02.57 time while Phetsomphou was close behind and took second with a 1:04.33 swim.
The 400-yard freestyle team of Hays, Heath Nickel, Swindle and McCabe capped off the Derby domination with a first-place finish of 3:22.72, which broke the school record.
Blayne Lock and Mykal Berry highlighted the lone diving event for the Panthers. Lock took second overall with a score of 299.80, and Berry finished in third with a score of 293.60.
The Panthers who have qualified have a lot of momentum heading into the state meet in Topeka. The state meet begins on Feb. 17.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Derby 578
2. Maize South 334
3. Maize 323
4. Campus 251
5. Newton 228
6. Salina South 141
7. Hutchinson 127
EVENT RESULTS
200-yard medley relay
1. Derby 1:42.11
2. Maize 1:47.98
3. Newton 1:51.06
200-yard freestyle
1. Jared Hays (Derby) 1:50.23
2. Dominic Espinoza (Derby) 1:59.25
3. Isaac Meek (Derby) 2:04.94
200-yard IM
1. Will McCabe (Derby) 1:57.61
2. Kooper Johnson (Maize) 2:04.84
3. Brendan Swindle (Derby) 2:07.57
50-yard freestyle
1. Regan Richardson (Maize S) 21.50
2. Rylan Bally (Maize South) 22.87
3. Logan Roberts (Campus) 23.29
1-meter diving
1. Haden Smith (Salina South) 358.45
2. Blayne Lock (Derby) 299.80
3. Mykal Berry (Derby) 293.60
100-yard butterfly
1. Logan Roberts (Campus) 57.93
2. Fabrizo Quiroz (Maize South) 1:02.35
3. Simon Rocco (Derby) 1:02.70
100-yard freestyle
1. Regan Richardson (Maize S) 46.64
2. Jared Hays (Derby) 50.40
3. Rylan Bally (Maize South) 51.14
500-yard freestyle
1. Will McCabe (Derby) 4:51.32
2. Luke Taylor (Maize) 4:57.02
3. Dominic Espinoza (Derby) 5:25.08
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Maize South 1:32.57
2. Derby 1:37.53
3. Campus 1:38.07
100-yard backstroke
1. Andrew Barron (Newton) 56.57
2. Kooper Johnson (Maize) 57.31
3. Simon Hodge (Newton) 1:00.69
100-yard breaststroke
1. Brendan Swindle (Derby) 1:02.57
2. Kevin Phetsomphou (Derby) 1:04.33
3. Luke Taylor (Maize) 1:06.04
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Derby 3:22.72
2. Maize South 3:25.39
3. Maize 3:28.02