Is it a surprise or was it expected?
Ask anyone who has been a part of Derby swimming over the last 10 years and expectations have done nothing but rise. Jimmy Adams has been at the helm of these pushes, coaching the boys, leading the girls program on two separate occasions and also leading the summer club, Derby Dolphins.
The focal point of three-straight league championships for the boys and a potential repeat for the girls are its junior and senior classes. Neck deep in year-round experience in the pool, Adams has been able to guide arguably one of the best eras of Derby swimming.
Given the success in sports from fall to spring, winning championships and seeing the programs honored on banners and in trophy cases has a deep meaning for Panther swimmers.
“People can never take these things away from you,” Adams said. “You can do a lot of things in high school, but when they walk into the school [now or in the future], you’ll see league, district, regional or state banners for things they built.”
The most recent push came courtesy of a championship at the Wichita Heights Invitational on Friday, April 2. In Adams’ eyes, besting the field of 15 other schools gave Derby perhaps one of its best regular-season wins through his tenure.
With nine events finishing inside the top five of the large tournament, it’s hard to argue.
“They know that we have the depth to compete,” Adams said. “There was an event where the girls popped open MeetMobile [results mobile application] and they saw we were in first or second. They rallied around it. They wanted to win and they knew we could … no one got nervous and it was kind of like the league meet. They took a chance to do something big.”
It’s no one- or two-year wonder, either. Of its three relays that placed inside the top five, only one participating swimmer is a senior. The success and depth in the pool dates back to when Adams saw some of his current swimmers start with the Dolphins. Even with some of those athletes choosing different paths or moving away, he believed it was only a matter of time before the program took off.
“[Talent] was about to go through the roof when I first left the girls’ program,” Adams said. “All of those younger kids we had worked with in the summer were going to give a huge talent push from their experience.”
Prior to losing last season due to COVID-19, four of its swimmers helped the program win the 2019 AVCTL-I league title. Each has played a key role in deepening its roster this spring.
Senior Sophia DiGregorio swam in two relays (200 free and 200 medley) and individual events (50 free, 100 fly) this past Friday. Junior Laci Simon also participated in four events (50 free, 100-yard backstroke, 200 and 400 free relay). Classmate Emery Squires won the league championship in the 100-yard breaststroke as a freshman and she is expected to contend once again next month. After taking third at league in 2019, Alexus Gashler is also competing as one of Derby’s top divers. She was one of three to place inside the top five this past week.
Wichita Heights Invitational (April 2)
200-yard medley relay
1. Derby (Mia Dreiling, Anna Arbogast, Elizabeth Barclay, Marlee Moeder), 2:03.59
200-yard freestyle
5. Mia Dreiling, 2:15.36
200-yard IM
4. Elizabeth Barclay, 2:30.13
1-meter diving
2. Lexi Silva, 164.60
4. Danielle Wheeler, 141.10
100-yard butterfly
4. Elizabeth Barclay, 1:07.54
200-yard freestyle relay
3. Derby (Marlee Moeder, Laci Simon, Sophia DiGregorio, Anna Arbogast), 1:52.52
100-yard breaststroke
3. Izzy McCabe, 1:17.07
4. Anna Arbogast, 1:17.40
400-yard freestyle relay
2. Derby (Laci Simon, Emery Squires, Elizabeth Barclay, Mia Dreiling), 4:04.65
TEAM SCORES:
1. Derby, 326
2. Maize, 250
3. Winfield, 240
4. Wichita Trinity Academy, 214.5
5. Garden City, 179
6. Wichita Heights, 178
7. Maize South, 176.5
8. Newton, 152
9. Wichita Northwest, 129
10. Wichita Collegiate, 102
11. Wichita North, 94
12. Circle, 73
13. The Independent School, 60
14. Dodge City, 49
15. Rose Hill, 8
16. Wichita South, 4
Campus Invitational (April 1)
200-yard medley relay
4. Derby (Rylie Miller, Heily Monge, Hannah Hessman, Lexi Silva), 2:30.46
1-meter diving
1. Lexi Silva, 159.25
4. Mya Khanu, 148.50
200-yard freestyle relay
5. Derby (Rylier Miller, Heily Monge, Sophia Chronister, Hannah Hessman), 2:09.99
100-yard backstroke
5. Rylie Miller, 1:22.83
100-yard breaststroke
3. Heily Monge, 1:25.45
TEAM SCORES:
1. Campus, 483
2. Great Bend, 352
3. Derby, 190
4. Hays, 145
5. El Dorado, 124