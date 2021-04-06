Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.