After dominating the first meet of the season on Nov. 29 at the Campus quad, Derby boys swim and dive took second at the Newton Invite on Dec. 2 to close out the opening week of competition.
The Panthers finished with 235 points on the night, but the reigning 5A state champions, Andover Central, took first with 314 points.
“I thought our boys left some points in the pool, but overall we performed well,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “Andover Central is the defending 5A state champion and seems poised to do it again.”
Will McCabe highlighted the meet for the Panthers with a record-breaking 50 freestyle swim in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The senior swam a 21.83 in the first leg of the relay, which broke the previous school record set by Hussein Yassine in 2007 (21.93). McCabe, Heath Nickel, Jack Tayrien and Jared Hays earned state qualifications with a 1:38.12, first-place finish.
McCabe made the state qualifying cuts in the 50 freestyle, 200 IM (2:01.56) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.98) at the meet. According to Adams, all Derby relay teams have reached the state qualification time.
Dominic Espinoza helped carry the Panthers throughout competition this week with multiple top-five finishes, including a 200-yard freestyle win at the Campus quad. Jared Hays also had an impressive showing with a pair of first-place finishes.
According to Adams, it was a successful week, but there is still work that needs to be done to improve as the season goes on.
“All of the new swimmers and divers really stepped up and performed this week, but we will need more from our returners in the future,” Adams said. “I think this meet will have woken them up, and they will see we have a lot of work ahead of us and plenty of time to get where we want to be.”
The Panthers return to the pool on Dec. 9 for the Campus Invitational.
NEWTON INVITATIONAL (Dec. 2)
200-yard medley relay
5. Derby (Hays, McCabe, Phetomphou, Tayrien), 1:53.32 C
200-yard freestyle
5. Espinoza, 2:03.33
200-yard IM
1. McCabe, 2:01.56 Q
50-yard freestyle
4. Hays, 24.54 C
1 meter diving
1. Kenzle, 161.25
3. Harwell, 145.70
100-yard butterfly
5. Hays, 1:05.33
500-yard freestyle
5. Espinoza, 5:54.86
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Derby (McCabe, Nickel, Tayrien, Hays), 1:38.12 Q
100-yard breaststroke
1. McCabe, 1:02.98 Q
5. Phetsomphou, 1:12.77
400-yard freestyle relay
5. Derby (Espinoza, Nickel, Meek, Phetsomphou), 3:58.62
TEAM SCORES
1. Andover Central, 314
2. Derby, 235
3. Andover, 210
4. Newton, 168
5. Buhler, 133
6. Valley Center, 122
7. Winfield, 79
8. Dodge City, 45
9. Hutchinson, 35
CAMPUS QUAD (Nov. 29)
200-yard medley relay
3. Derby (Espinoza, Black, Phesomphou, Nickel), 2:02.05
4. Derby (Whitetree, McNutt, Rocco, Tayrien), 2:02.34
200-yard freestyle
1. Espinoza, 2:08.76
4. Rocco, 2:29.97
200-yard IM
1. Hays, 2:25.03
4. Meek, 2:36.85
5. Whitetree, 2:40.24
50-freestyle
3. Tayrien, 25.32
4. Nickel, 26.73
1-meter diving
3. Kenzle, 157.50
4. Harwell, 148.30
5. Freistuhler, 74.45
100-yard butterfly
4. McNutt, 1:15.73
5. Black, 1:15.85
100-yard freestyle
1. Hays, 53:20
4. Tayrien, 1:00.42
500-yard freestyle
3. Espinoza, 6:07.44
5. Nickel, 7:00.83
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Derby (Hays, Black, Rocco, Tayrien), 1:44.10
4. Derby ( McNutt, Stark, Meek, Rocco), 1:55.36
100-yard backstroke
3. Meek, 1:10.76
4. Whitetree, 1:14.17
100-yard breaststroke
2. Phetsomphou, 1:14.56
3. McNutt, 1:19.55
4. Black, 1:20.26
400-yard freestyle relay
2. Derby (Espinoza, Whitetree, Nickel, Hays) 3:55.01
3. Derby (Meek, Stark, Phetsomphou, Rocco, 4:23.50
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby – 609
2. Campus – 405
3. Wichita North – 334
4. El Dorado – 138
5. Circle – 102
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel – 17