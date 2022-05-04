Junior Mia Dreiling loves the challenge of pushing herself to get better every day. That is one trait that makes her one of the top competitors for the Panthers.
The individuality and pursuit of improving every day are some of the things that Dreiling enjoys about swimming. She emphasized the pride of self-accomplishment while also having the thrill of competition as an aspect that she enjoys.
Dreiling’s mom was a swimmer in high school, and a young Mia started swimming at the Andover YMCA. She was encouraged by her parents to participate in the YMCA club team, which is what started her swimming career. She stopped club swimming once she got to high school, but her freshman season was wiped away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many high schoolers, Dreiling missed out on a year of growth in the pool and quality time with teammates. However, she has kept a positive attitude despite the disappointment of missed time in the pool.
“It really stunk missing a year because my sophomore year turned into my first technical year in high school swimming,” Dreiling said. “This year has been really fun, but next year is my last year, so I wish I had four seasons, but it is what it is.”
Dreiling spent a lot of time in the offseason in the pool, working on getting faster and staying in shape to compete at a high level. Working on her mentality in races has been another crucial area of growth for her. Avoiding overthinking during a race and taking the time to go through the fundamentals in practice has helped her compete with an open mind.
“I used to think a lot during races, and it caused me to overswim because I was thinking about it as I was swimming,” Dreiling said. “I am supposed to be thinking about the small things at practice and not in a race. So this season, I have tried to clear my mind, just swim and do what I trained to do.”
Dreiling loves the relay events and said that she becomes one of the biggest cheerleaders when she completes her leg of the race. She is a part of a crew that qualified for state in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle race. She also enjoys the 100-yard backstroke and has already made the state cut at the Wichita North meet on April 16.
The Panthers are headed into the final month of the season and are ready to compete for a fourth-straight league title. Dreiling said that the team takes pride in holding the league crown. As the season comes to an end, Dreiling likes to reflect on everything she has accomplished and the growth at the end of the year. She is also looking forward to meeting her goals at the state meet.
“I really want to place inside the top eight at state,” Dreiling said. “I was pretty close to the podium in the 100 freestyle; I was milliseconds off. I was really happy because I cut a bunch of time, but I looked at the ranks and thought, man, if I just would have swam a little bit faster, I would have been on the podium, but this year, I am hoping to do that.”
Dreiling qualified for another individual state event at the Maize Invite on April 30. Both Dreiling and Carson Griffin reached the state cut in the 100-yard freestyle, which led the Panthers to a second-place finish. The diving squad continued its dominance with six medals, led by a first-place finish by Ana Self.
Less than 24 hours after a destructive tornado hit the city of Andover, the short-staffed Trojan swim team stole the show with a first-place finish.
“Our focus was to hit state cuts and shorten times and stuff, which the girls did a really good job of being up for,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “We took a smaller crew full of girls focusing on state qualification times. We had a pair reach state qualification and a couple of state consideration times. It was a really good day for us.”
The Panthers will travel to Salina for the final meet of the year on May 5 before heading into the league meet on May 13, where the Panthers will be looking for its third title in four years.
The Panthers claimed its first league title in 12 years in 2019, but the pandemic paused the title streak for Derby.
MAIZE INVITATIONAL (APRIL 30)
200-yard medley relay
2. Derby (Dreiling, McCabe, Griffin, Moeder) 2:01.00
200-yard freestyle
5. Emery Squires 2:15.49
6. Leah Rogers 2:17.63
200-yard IM
2. Carson Griffin 2:24.62
3. Elizabeth Barclay 2:27.81
50-yard freestyle
6. Marlee Moeder 27.59
1-meter diving
1. Ana Self 412.15
3. Alexis Stanton 357.30
4. Kenidi Lowmaster 346.10
6. Lexi Silva 345.05
100-yard butterfly
6. Laci Simon 1:09.76
7. Lexi Silva 1:12.62
100-yard freestyle
4. Mia Dreiling 57.03
5. Carson Griffin 57.43
500-yard freestyle
2. Elizabeth Barclay 5:50.65
4. Emery Squires 6:01.49
200-yard freestyle relay
2. Derby (Dreiling, Rogers, Moeder, Simon) 1:48.52
100-yard backstroke
4. Mia Dreiling 1:04.45
100-yard breaststroke
2. Izzy McCabe 1:14.23
5. Anna Arbogast 1:17.83
6. Mia Starnes 1:18.21
TEAM RESULTS
1. Andover 446
2. Derby 406
3. Maize 264
4. Campus 250
5. Wichita Trinity 178
6. Valley Center 159
7. Maize South 136
8. Marion 114
9. Wichita Collegiate 88
10. Liberal 56
11. Buhler 47
12. Rose Hill 32
13. Southeast of Saline 30
14. Classical School of Wichita 18
15. The Independent School 12