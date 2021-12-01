Football isn’t the only sport trying to win four straight league titles at Derby High School.
In the pool, the Derby boys swim and dive seniors are looking to go for a four-peat in the ACVTL-I.
The success in the pool has been ignited by the seniors, and many of them are keen on keeping the AVCTL-I bragging rights in Derby.
“Derby hadn’t won a swimming title in 19 years before we won the first of three straight in 2018-19,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “We have been pretty fortunate and had some strong teams. Obviously, the freshmen that were on that team are all seniors now, and they are pretty adamant about wanting to win a fourth one so they could say that they won all four years.”
According to Adams, the Panthers should be good in every event and have some swimmers with substantial experience in set events. The sprint events could be an area that the Panthers will make some big strides this season.
“I think we are going to be pretty solid,” Adams said. “…The sprints this year should be good, which isn’t something that we haven’t really focused on, but we have a couple of guys that are really going to focus on it.”
The team has talent that has been recruited from cross country, which Adams also coaches. Adams recruited young runners and even suggested some of his athletes spend more time in the pool.
“I made five or six of my swimmers just focus on swimming in the offseason, but we have four or five that are making a crossover from cross country to swimming and eventually to track,” Adams said. “I recruit some cross country boys to come to swim a lot. This year, we had a runner that I told him to do swimming if he wasn’t doing indoor track. We try to pull some of the new kids that may not have a sport and herd them to us to get them to swim.”
Backed by the talents of senior Will McCabe, the Panthers are looking to maintain a high level of performance in the pool.
“Will McCabe will be a big-time point-getter for us, so that is exciting to have,” Adams said. “He already has three or our four of our records, and he is gunning for a couple more. He’d like to have that new record board with his name all over it, and some of those records have been there for a long time.”
According to Adams, McCabe is hungry to get back into competition after being disqualified in the 200 IM race at state. Adams believes that McCabe has a legitimate shot at winning his primary events, the 200 intermediate medley and the 500 freestyle.
McCabe was the lone individual swimmer for the Panthers at state and finished in fifth in the 500 freestyle as the Panthers finished 20th overall at the state meet last season.
On the diving board, the Panthers could be inexperienced at the high school level. According to Adams, all six of last season’s divers are not coming back for the 2021-22 season.
“We had six divers last season and none came back,” Adams said. “We had one transfer, one chose to swim and one more opted to focus on golf. But we have eight kids interested, which will be exciting to get a little competition on the diving board and that will help us out.”
Only four divers can compete in the final league meet, so there could be some tight races to seal a top four spot throughout the season.
To prepare for the season, the Panthers had to hit the first few weeks of practice hard and spent a lot of time in the pool, and added some “dry land” workouts for the more experienced swimmers to enhance the early season workouts.
The Panthers did not have much time to get back into the full swing of practice before opening the season on Nov. 29.