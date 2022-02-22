Panther swimming closed the book on one of the program’s most successful seasons at the state meet on Feb. 19. Fresh off a fourth-straight league title, Derby took a 10th-place finish led by its senior class.
“State was a huge success for the program this year,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “We placed 10th overall, which is the highest during my career as the head coach.”
Shawnee Mission East claimed the title with 325 points while the Panthers claimed 10th overall with 87 points.
Senior Will McCabe led the team with two second-place finishes, including the 200 IM with a time of 1:54.25, a race in which he was disqualified last season. McCabe broke his own school record in his final meet as a Panther. In addition, McCabe took home an individual medal in the 100-yard freestyle and was also named to the All-State team.
“Watching Will at his final high school swim meet was bittersweet,” Adams said. “It was exciting to watch the culmination of all his hard work and dedication over the last four years to the sport pay off. He will leave a huge hole in our program that will take a full team to fill. But, he has also set a standard that the returning boys will be able to achieve too.”
Senior Braden Swindle received an individual accolade by placing 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:04.48 time.
Freshman Jared Hays wrapped up his first season of Derby swimming with a pair of top finishes, including a 13th place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, and was a part of the dominant relay teams.
The relay teams had a successful meet and earned top 10 finishes in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle.
The team of McCabe, Swindle, Hays and senior Jack Tayrien placed seventh with a 1:42.27 swim in the 200-yard medley relay. The same group broke its own school record in the 400-yard freestyle relay with an eighth-place finish with a time of 3:20.20.
This senior class turned the tide on the Derby swim program by bringing home the first league title in 19 years, then followed it up with the three-straight titles in dominating fashion. Adams credited the senior class as the group that has helped create a solid culture in the pool.
“This group of seniors has been very special,” Adams said. “A lot of them came to us with little to no experience as swimmers. They took it upon themselves to do all the small things that coaches preach about every season, and they put the work in during the offseason as well. I could not have asked for a better group of young men to lead this program and will always be thankful for the opportunity to coach them.”
6A STATE BOYS SWIM & DIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS (Feb. 19)
200 medley relay
7. Derby (Will McCabe, Brendan Swindle, Jared Hays, Jack Tayrien), 1:42.27
200-yard IM
2. Will McCabe, Derby, 1:54.25
100-yard freestyle
2. Will McCabe, Derby, 46.95
13. Jared Hays, Derby, 50.43
100-yard breaststroke
14. Brendan Swindle, Derby, 1:04.48
400-yard freestyle relay
8. Derby (Jared Hays, Brendan Swindle, Jack Tayrien, Will McCabe), 3:20.20
TEAM SCORES
1. SM East 325
2. Olathe East 301
3. BV North 233
4. BV West 185
5. Olathe Northwest 153
6. BV Northwest 140
7. SM North 113
8. SM Northwest 98
8. SM South 98
10. Derby 87