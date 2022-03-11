Blue Valley sophomore Jadyn Wooten gave the Lady Tigers a spark of energy after hitting a game-tying three with seven seconds remaining in regulation to send the 6A state semifinal into overtime against Derby on March 11.
The Lady Panthers came out of the huddle ready to fight for its spot in the championship. However, it took two overtimes to complete the mission as Derby squeaked out a 51-49 double-overtime thriller.
“The message in the huddle was to stay in it, we can’t get too high or too low and we have to stay level-headed,” junior Maryn Archer said. “The beauty of this game is that it is unpredictable… [Wooten] hit that three when I was guarding her, and Jada [Hopson] picked me up after that shot, and she did that all game, which was huge for us.”
Nearly every starter for Derby had her moment in the win as balanced scoring and defense helped push the Lady Panthers over the edge during a cold shooting afternoon. Every Lady Panther that entered the game recorded a bucket led by 16 by junior Addy Brown and 14 by Archer.
From Brown dominating the paint late, Archer dishing the ball, and driving to the basket to senior Tatum Boettjer hitting a crucial three to start the double-overtime period, it was a true, gutsy team win for the Lady Panthers.
It was an ice-cold shooting afternoon throughout the game for Derby, which all started in the opening quarter, where the team went 1-15 from the floor. The first points away from the free-throw line came on an Archer layup with 18 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
“We were just taking quick shots at wrong places,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We always want to attack inside and outside, but we were settling for the first open shot, which played into the hands of their zone defense.”
The Lady Panthers finished the first half shooting 16 percent from the floor and trailing Blue Valley 18-13. Derby finished the night shooting 28 percent from the floor, including 2-18 from three-point range.
Defense was key for Blue Valley, who locked down defensively and made the game ugly. The Lady Tigers were committed to its half-court defense and would put multiple players back on free throws and inbound passes.
Wooten was the spark for the Blue Valley offense and finished the afternoon with 31 points. Her ball-handling skills and ability to score in the lane made it extremely difficult for Derby guards to contain.
The three-pointer by Wooten at the end of regulation was her most impressive shot of the night, but there was no panic from the Lady Panthers, who had to rely on each other to win.
“We all play to our strengths so well, and being able to come through for each other and trust each other is huge for us,” Archer said. “Credit to [Wooten] she is a great player, but for us to be able to find each other and make big moments for each other is big for us, it is a lot harder to guard all of us than just one.”
Boettjer kicked off the second overtime with a three in the corner, which gave the Lady Panthers a huge confidence boost. After going 0-8 from the floor, the three by Boettjer helped calm the team down and relieve some pressure off the senior.
“I was upset I wasn’t hitting all game, but I knew I needed to keep shooting for the team,” Boettjer said. “I did feel some pressure come off my back, I finally hit one, and it was what I needed to get me back in that game.”
That three-point basket helped Derby get into a flow and start controlling the basketball game despite only holding the lead for nine minutes in the game.
After taking the 44-41 late in the double overtime, the Lady Panthers controlled the momentum and hit key free throws to move on to the state championship.
The Lady Panthers will play for the state championship on March 12. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 P.M.
BLUE VALLEY 7 11 9 6 8 8 49
DERBY 6 7 8 12 8 10 51
LADY TIGERS: Wooten 31, Deveney 8, E. Bax 4, C. Bax 2, Simmons 2, Daniels 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 16, Archer 14, White 8, Boettjer 5, Hopson 4, Smith 4.