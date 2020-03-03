The 2019-20 regular season wrapped up on Friday, Feb. 28.
Official sub-state pairings have been released. Here are the pairings based off of records provided by the schools on the KSHSAA website.
Tuesday, March 3
6A WEST GIRLS—
[1] Liberal 58, [16] Junction City 21
[9] Manhattan 48, [8] Wichita Southeast 36
[2] Topeka 94, [15] Wichita North 25
[7] Hutchinson 53, [10] Garden City 45
[3] Wichita Heights 61, [14] Lawrence 16
[6] Washburn Rural 66, [11] Lawrence Free State 57
[4] Derby 74, [13] Wichita West 33
[5] Dodge City 50, [12] Wichita East 20
6A EAST GIRLS—
[1] SM Northwest 45, [16] Mill Valley 21
[8] Olathe Northwest 43, [9] Blue Valley 29
[2] BV North 57, [15] SM South 23
[7] Olathe South 38, [10] SM East 21
[3] Olathe West 62, [14] Gardner Edgerton 37
[6] Olathe North 79, [11] KC Harmon 12
[4] Olathe East 38, [13] BV West 27
[5] SM West 54, [12] SM North 7
Wednesday, March 4
6A WEST BOYS—
[1] Campus vs. [16] Dodge City
[8] Derby vs. [9] Garden City
[2] Washburn Rural vs. [15] Wichita West
[7] Manhattan vs. [10] Wichita East
[3] Lawrence vs. [14] Wichita South
[6] Wichita Southeast vs. [11] Wichita Heights (7:00p)
[4] Lawrence Free State vs. [13] Junction City
[5] Topeka vs. [12] Liberal
6A EAST BOYS—
[1] KC Harmon vs. [16] Gardner Edgerton (7:00p)
[8] SM East vs. [9] Blue Valley (7:00p)
[2] BV Northwest vs. [15] Mill Valley (7:00p)
[7] SM South vs. [10] SM Northwest (7:00p)
[3] BV North vs. [14] Olathe Northwest (7:00p)
[6] BV West vs. [11] Olathe North (7:00p)
[4] Olathe West vs. [13] Olathe East (7:00p)
[5] Olathe South vs. [12] KC Wyandotte (7:00p)
Friday, March 6
6A WEST GIRLS—
Manhattan (11-10) at Liberal (21-0)
Hutchinson (12-9) at Topeka (21-0)
Washburn Rural (16-5) at Wichita Heights (20-1)
Dodge City (17-4) at Derby (19-2)
6A EAST GIRLS—
Olathe Northwest (14-7) at SM Northwest (17-4)
Olathe South (14-7) at BV North (17-4)
Olathe North (15-6) at Olathe West (16-5)
SM West (16-5) at Olathe East (16-5)
Saturday, March 7
6A WEST BOYS—
1/16 vs. 8/9 winner
2/15 vs. 7/10 winner
3/14 vs. 6/11 winner
4/13 vs. 5/12 winner
6A EAST BOYS—
1/16 vs. 8/9 winner
2/15 vs. 7/10 winner
3/14 vs. 6/11 winner
4/13 vs. 5/12 winner
NOTE: All sub-state quarterfinals will begin at 6:00 p. unless otherwise noted. 6A West girls’ sub-state championship games will be at 7:00 p. 6A West boys sub-state championships games will be at 6:00 p.