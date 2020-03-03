Derby_GBB_2-14-20-75-2 copy.jpg
Nathan Alspaw

The 2019-20 regular season wrapped up on Friday, Feb. 28.

Official sub-state pairings have been released. Here are the pairings based off of records provided by the schools on the KSHSAA website.

Tuesday, March 3 

6A WEST GIRLS— 

[1] Liberal 58, [16] Junction City 21

[9] Manhattan 48, [8] Wichita Southeast 36

[2] Topeka 94, [15] Wichita North 25

[7] Hutchinson 53, [10] Garden City 45

[3] Wichita Heights 61, [14] Lawrence 16

[6] Washburn Rural 66, [11] Lawrence Free State 57

[4] Derby 74, [13] Wichita West 33

[5] Dodge City 50, [12] Wichita East 20

6A EAST GIRLS— 

[1] SM Northwest 45, [16] Mill Valley 21

[8] Olathe Northwest 43, [9] Blue Valley 29

[2] BV North 57, [15] SM South 23

[7] Olathe South 38, [10] SM East 21 

[3] Olathe West 62, [14] Gardner Edgerton 37 

[6] Olathe North 79, [11] KC Harmon 12

[4] Olathe East 38, [13] BV West 27

[5] SM West 54, [12] SM North 7

Wednesday, March 4 

6A WEST BOYS— 

[1] Campus vs. [16] Dodge City

[8] Derby vs. [9] Garden City

[2] Washburn Rural vs. [15] Wichita West 

[7] Manhattan vs. [10] Wichita East 

[3] Lawrence vs. [14] Wichita South 

[6] Wichita Southeast vs. [11] Wichita Heights (7:00p)

[4] Lawrence Free State vs. [13] Junction City 

[5] Topeka vs. [12] Liberal

6A EAST BOYS— 

[1] KC Harmon vs. [16] Gardner Edgerton (7:00p) 

[8] SM East vs. [9] Blue Valley (7:00p) 

[2] BV Northwest vs. [15] Mill Valley (7:00p) 

[7] SM South vs. [10] SM Northwest (7:00p) 

[3] BV North vs. [14] Olathe Northwest (7:00p) 

[6] BV West vs. [11] Olathe North (7:00p) 

[4] Olathe West vs. [13] Olathe East (7:00p) 

[5] Olathe South vs. [12] KC Wyandotte (7:00p)

Friday, March 6 

6A WEST GIRLS— 

Manhattan (11-10) at Liberal (21-0)

Hutchinson (12-9) at Topeka (21-0)

Washburn Rural (16-5) at Wichita Heights (20-1)

Dodge City (17-4) at Derby (19-2)

6A EAST GIRLS—

Olathe Northwest (14-7) at SM Northwest (17-4) 

Olathe South (14-7) at BV North (17-4)

Olathe North (15-6) at Olathe West (16-5)

SM West (16-5) at Olathe East (16-5) 

Saturday, March 7

6A WEST BOYS— 

1/16 vs. 8/9 winner 

2/15 vs. 7/10 winner 

3/14 vs. 6/11 winner 

4/13 vs. 5/12 winner 

6A EAST BOYS—

1/16 vs. 8/9 winner 

2/15 vs. 7/10 winner 

3/14 vs. 6/11 winner 

4/13 vs. 5/12 winner 

NOTE: All sub-state quarterfinals will begin at 6:00 p. unless otherwise noted. 6A West girls’ sub-state championship games will be at 7:00 p. 6A West boys sub-state championships games will be at 6:00 p.

0
0
0
0
0