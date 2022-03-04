It was a grind in the opening few minutes for the Lady Panthers in the Sub-State championship on March 4. The squad was a little frazzled and trying to play too quickly while figuring out the Wichita East active defense.
In an instant, Derby caught fire with a dominant end the opening quarter and an offensive explosion heading into halftime as the Lady Panthers cruised to a 62-19 win and advanced to the state tournament for the seventh consecutive season.
“We were too amped and knew we had to come into the game fast, so we were a little rushed and had some sketchy passes,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We slowed down, got Wichita East just enough tired, and got into a rhythm. That stayed with us throughout the game.”
Sophomore Destiny Smith drove the bus for the Lady Panther lineup with a 23-point night, including an 18-point first half. Smith was on fire, especially from three-point range with six threes.
“In warmups, my shot wasn’t really falling, but once I hit that first one, it upped my confidence,” Smith said. “After that, I started to see it go in and just carried that the rest of the game.”
Having the spark coming off the bench helped ignite the Lady Panther offense and created another weapon for Wichita East to try to stop. According to Harrison, all of Smith’s hard work was finally on display when the lights were the brightest.
“We see it in practice all the time,” Harrison said. “We just tell her to stay focused and to have, what I call, a microwave off the bench to come in and warm things up is huge. We have some three-point shooters, but she comes in, and the defense isn’t quite ready. Then she is burying shots, and she was hitting them from deep tonight.”
Wichita East was committed to shutting down the fast Derby transition offense by putting two players back after the Lady Panthers got the rebound. This forced coach Dan Harrison to set up plays to find the hot hand.
The entire roster shared the ball exceptionally well, and Harrison said that distributing the ball had been a primary strength for this Lady Panther team.
“We share the ball really well,” Harrison said. “This is probably the best passing team I have been around. We are very unselfish, and that is what it is all about. Just playing together, playing hard and really just having fun together.”
Once the Lady Panthers found the groove, there was no stopping the momentum as it snowballed on the Lady Aces quickly. That mojo carried across the team from scoring, passing, rebounding and bringing the energy on the bench; it was clear that the Lady Panthers were having a lot of fun.
Derby has become accustomed to reaching the state tournament with the turnaround by former head coach Jodie Karsak. In the first year with Harrison at the helm, the legacy of the girls basketball program has continued. However, the squad knows that this game is only a step towards its ultimate goal of winning the first state title since 2018.
“We have a mission and are locked into that mission,” Harrison said. “We have three games left to accomplish that. Who knows who we are going to play, but we are going to be ready.”
WICHITA EAST 2 4 9 4 19
DERBY 15 22 17 8 62
LADY ACES: Dawson 8, Winn 6, Davis 2, Scales 2, Au. Dawson 1
LADY PANTHERS: Smith 23, Archer 12, White 9, Boettjer 7, Brown 5, M. Smith 3, Hopson 2, Kelly 1.