Among the many voices on the softball diamond, senior Audrey Steinert’s rises above the rest. As one of two seniors on the Derby squad, Steinert’s leadership has been a massive help for head coach Christy Weve.
Weve said that Steinert has always been a natural leader for the team and will do whatever it takes to win. This season, Steinert shifted from center field to second base and has filled in well for the Panthers in almost an entirely new starting infield. She is a versatile player who can still move out to the outfield as needed.
The 2021 All-League first-team outfielder had played at second base growing up and began her Derby career in the infield before moving to the outfield last season. Steinert said that it took a little bit of time to readjust to second base, but she felt right at home after a few days of practice.
“Going into this year, I knew that there was a chance that I was going to be in the infield just because we had to replace most of our infield,” Steinert said. “I am the type of person that likes to win, so if that means playing second, then I am going to play second. It was a big change at first, but with a lot of practice, it came back pretty easily.”
At the plate, Steinert is one of the most consistent bats and tends to be aggressive, going after the first hittable pitch she sees, but can battle at the plate as needed. Steinert leads the Panthers with a .455 batting average and a team-high 15 hits through 10 games using a simple approach.
“Our coaches preach to us ‘don’t think, just play,’ which is the approach that I take to the plate,” Steinert said. “I can’t think about the little nuances of where or what the pitch is going to be. I see the ball, I hit the ball and I try not to think about it because when I start to think about it, it can mess with my swing.”
After losing six seniors from last season, Steinert and fellow senior Morgan Haupt have been growing into their roles as leaders on the team, but it has been a little different than previous seasons because now the leadership is more of an expectation rather than a commodity for the squad. With a team comprised of several underclassmen, the leadership has been crucial for Derby.
“It’s definitely different,” Steinert said. “Before, I may have acted like the leader, but now I am for sure the leader. It’s really fun because I feel like me and Morgan [Haupt] both are really good leaders, and we are able to work with the other girls, have fun while still keeping our focus on the game and playing hard.”
The Panthers started the season with an 8-2 record, which included a tournament win at Valley Center in the first week of the season. The momentum is continuing into the midway stretch, and Steinert said that the young team built a lot of confidence out of the early wins over quality opponents and believes it can carry into the remainder of the year.
“I think that seeing that we really are good and can win when we work together has really helped our confidence,” Steinert said. “When you play with confidence, you are 10 times better, and getting those wins over some great teams has made everyone believe that we belong. We have improved tremendously, and it is exciting to see. We had some young players who were pretty nervous and getting those wins has really helped their confidence.”