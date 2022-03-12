A 14-3 run in the third quarter by Washburn Rural blew the game wide open in the 6A state championship on March 12.
Derby could not generate much momentum offensively in a 40-23 heartbreaker. Junior Addy Brown led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, but the team collectively could not buy a bucket, going 9-42 from the floor. The 23 points were the fewest the Lady Panthers had scored this season.
“We got shots; we got the shots with the people we needed to take them,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “Washburn Rural did a great some stopping Addy inside. We tried to work off her and get open elsewhere, and we did get good looks, but too often, we didn’t.”
The Lady Panther starters had to exert a lot of energy in the win over Blue Valley in the semifinal on March 11, and Harrison said that his team seemed a little slower than usual in the title game because of the tired legs.
The Junior Blues controlled the boards for most of the game and out-rebounded Derby 36-30, with 23 on the defensive end.
“They cut down our driving lanes, and they went up and got rebounds,” Harrison said. “Tonight, we just got out-rebounded.”
Second-chance points we easy to come by for Washburn Rural with 12, while Derby struggled to get many opportunities with only two. Points off offensive rebounds have been the key for the Lady Panthers, but the Junior Blues were able to limit chances with an aggressive defense in the paint.
“[Getting rebounds] is a huge part of who we are, and we were just a step late getting there. [Washburn Rural] was able to box us out and get those points,” Harrison said. “Offensively, we have a lot of players that get those chances, but it seemed like the ball got knocked loose or turned into a jump ball, and we couldn’t convert any into points.”
Junior Brooklyn DeLeye for Washburn Rural was a huge problem to stop for Derby, and she collected a double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds. Sophomore Zoe Canfield also finished in double digits with 12 points.
The Lady Panthers started off with a bang with an opening layup and a turnover, but a six-minute-long scoring drought halted the early momentum for Derby.
Washburn Rural was able to fight for rebounds and controlled the paint to hold a 15-10 lead over Derby heading into halftime despite its own struggles from the floor.
“In the first half, I was pleased with or play defensively,” Harrison said. “We held them to 15 points against a team that doesn’t beat themselves.”
Derby came out of the third quarter with a hint of a spark with a 4-0 run to pull the game within one at 15-14, but the Junior Blue snuffed it out with a big 18-point quarter to hold a 33-19 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
The Lady Panthers could not get a rally going and were held scoreless in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter. Washburn Rural sealed the game with lengthy possessions and drew fouls as the offensive woes continued for Derby.
The season may have come to a disappointing end for the Lady Panthers, but coach Harrison said that this Derby squad’s tenacity and unselfishness.
[What stood out with this team was their unselfishness; they are so willing to share the basketball and celebrate each other’s successes. They had a lot of tenacity, and they hate losing,” Harrison said. “...They gave it everything they had, I know that their families, school and community are proud of them.”
DERBY 4 6 9 4 23
WASHBURN RURAL 8 7 18 7 40
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 11, Archer 4, White 4, Boettjer 2, Smith 2.
JUNIOR BLUES: DeLeye 13, Canfield 12, Lutz 5, Ingram 4, Krueger 3, Bagshaw 3.