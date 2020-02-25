Class 6A and 5A state wrestling, which both take place at Hartman Arena, will open at 9:45 a.m. on Friday morning with the Parade of Athletes in an opening ceremony. Matches will begin approximately 15 minutes later.
They’ll wrestle through the championship semifinals and first round of consolation matches by the end of the first day. Matches will begin at
9:00 a.m. on Saturday; however, if at any point the tournament moves ahead of schedule, no adjustments will be made.
106: CODY WOODS (31-10)
Regional medals: 2
Regional championships: 1
State berths: 2
State medals: 1
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Javion Whitney, Olathe East (7-11)
HC Bill Ross on Woods: “It’s not only his physical, funky attributes and how savvy he is on the mat. He’s rock solid mentally … he always leads by example and works extremely hard.”
113: KNOWLYN EGAN (21-17)
Regional medals: 1
Regional championships: 0
State berths: 1
State medals: 0
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Sam Imes, Mill Valley (21-25)
HC Bill Ross on Egan: “We’ve been pulling out matches late all season long [discussing his regional quarterfinal win] and I’ve never doubted our guys can do that. Knowlyn is very mature for a freshman and wrestles more like a junior or a senior.”
120: TATE RUSHER (9-5)
Regional medals: 1
Regional championships: 0
State berths: 1
State medals: 0
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Tyler Johnson, Olathe South (29-14)
HC Bill Ross on Rusher: “I love watching that kid wrestle. You can tell he’s having fun on the mat. He doesn’t care if he’s behind because he just wants to come at you. You take him down, you’re going to have a hard time riding him. If he gets an escape, he’ll be in your face. He puts the pressure on his opponents.”
126: TROY ALLEN (5-7)
Regional medals: 1
Regional championships: 0
State berths: 1
State medals: 0
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Caden Howard, Olathe Northwest (39-2)
HC Bill Ross on Allen: “It was key for him to get into state. We moved him up to 126 … we see how good he could be a year from now, but I think he’ll still do some things this year. I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of people are talking about him as well.”
132: BRYCE WELLS (24-14)
Regional medals: 1
Regional championships: 0
State berths: 2
State medals: 1
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Quintin Talbert, Olathe Northwest (29-13)
HC Bill Ross on Wells: “The great thing about Bryce is he looked at his bracket and he’s so excited … and if he’s excited by what’s in front of him then I’m excited that he’s excited.”
138: XAVIER SISCO (23-4)
Regional medals: 2
Regional championships: 0
State berths: 2
State medals: 1
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Gabriel Hughes, Blue Valley (17-20)
HC Bill Ross on Sisco: “He doesn’t hold back on the mat … we need to work on some things with our shot and our setup, but more importantly, we can’t look past the kids he’ll face [before a potential regional final rematch in the state championship].”
145: CASON LINDSEY (35-5)
Regional medals: 3
Regional championships: 2
State berths: 3
State medals: 2
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Ryan Schram, BV West (35-15)
HC Bill Ross on Lindsey: “He’s right where he wants to be at this time of year.
He was third as a freshman and second as a sophomore … He realizes that he has to perform when the pressure is on and we want to control that, so it doesn’t affect his performance. He’s ready to go.”
160: TREYTON RUSHER (20-18)
Regional medals: 1
Regional championships: 0
State berths: 1
State medals: 0
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Brendan Bartholome, BV Northwest (43-8)
HC Bill Ross on Rusher: “We get a little confidence behind him and there’s no telling what he can do. He’s got a great chance to do some big things [at state] and next year.”
182: TAIDON WILLS (16-2)
Regional medals: 2
Regional championships: 0
State berths: 2
State medals: 1
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Dalton Harvey, Mill Valley (16-22)
HC Bill Ross on Wills: “He’s as healthy as he has been all year long … we wanted to take our chances [not wrestling in regional final] at the state tournament, so that Taidon could be as fresh and healthy as can be.”
195: TYLER ALLEN (28-7)
Regional medals: 3
Regional championships: 0
State berths: 3
State medals: 0
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Alvin Horner-Luettel, SM Northwest (21-12)
HC Bill Ross on Allen: “Last year he went 2-2 at state and we expect him to do more than that this year. He’s certainly a very improved wrestler. It’s not only his conditioning and his technique that’s gotten better. His attitude, mentality toward practice and his goals have been great.”
220: BLAISE WOOD (25-17)
Regional medals: 1
Regional championships: 0
State berths: 1
State medals: 0
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Trevor Lister, Blue Valley (36-3)
HC Bill Ross on Wood: “He’s very, very strong and physically mature for his age. He was walking around with big muscles in middle school, even.”
285: ALEX HURTT (10-19)
Regional medals: 1
Regional championships: 0
State berths: 1
State medals: 0
State championships: 0
First state match: vs. Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley (24-2)
HC Bill Ross on Hurtt: “I just want him to continue to be himself. We don’t want to him to put extra pressure on himself … he’s a fun kid and keeps us loose. I want him to take that same approach into the state tournament.”
Class 6A schools with 10 or more state qualifiers
Washburn Rural, 14
Derby, 12
Olathe Northwest, 12
Olathe South, 12
Dodge City, 11
Gardner-Edgerton, 11
Mill Valley, 11
Garden City, 10
Olathe North, 10
A look back at 2019 state results
1) Derby, 200
2) Manhattan, 197
3) Garden City, 149.5
4) Washburn Rural, 133
5) Campus, 125
6) Dodge City, 118.5
7) Mill Valley, 89
8) Lawrence Free State, 74.5
9) Olathe North, 73
10) Olathe South, 67
Derby team state finishes over the last 12 years
2019: 1st (State champ: Derby)
2018: 4th (State champ: Olathe North)
2017: 5th (State champ: Manhattan)
2016: 4th (State champ: Garden City)
2015: 4th (State champ: Garden City)
2014: 2nd (State champ: Garden City)
2013: 3rd (State champ: Garden City)
2012: 4th (State champ: Manhattan)
2011: 3rd (State champ: Wichita Heights)
2010: 2nd (State champ: Goddard)
2009: 2nd (State champ: Goddard)
2008: 2nd (State champ: Goddard)