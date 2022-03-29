Addy Canfield and a seven-run second inning helped the Panthers take an 8-3 win over hosts Valley Center in the Valley Center Invite championship on March 26. Canfield tossed seven innings and gave up only one earned run with four strikeouts to earn her first win of the young season. Trinity Kuntz, Rylee Frager and Audrey Steinert recorded two RBIs apiece in the championship win.
Frager led the Panthers over the weekend with five RBIs, and Steinert finished the opening weekend batting .538 with four stolen bases. Morgan Haupt went 2-1 on the mound with 22 strikeouts. Canfield tossed 9.1 innings with seven strikeouts.
The Panthers opened the season with a 10-6 win over Garden City on March 24, backed by a hot start with nine runs in the first three innings. Six players recorded RBIs in the win. Haupt tossed all seven innings and finished with 11 strikeouts with five earned runs. Garden City had a late push with a four-run seventh inning, but Haupt worked out of it to seal the game. Six errors plagued Garden City in the opening game of the tournament as the Buffaloes allowed seven unearned runs in the ball game.
A three-RBI game by Raegan Jackson helped push the Panthers into the championship with an 8-7 win over ACVTL-I foe Newton on March 25. Jackson went 2-4 at the plate with a double and a home run (1) to collect three RBIs on the night. Haupt earned her second win of the season in a relief appearance in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. It was a back and forth game, but the Panthers got a break in the top of the sixth inning. With the game knotted at seven, pinch-runner Sara Portela scored on an error to give Derby the 8-7 lead as Haupt held Garden City scoreless in the final two innings.
Valley Center forced a decisive game two on March 26 with a 9-5 win over Derby. The Hornets scored in all but one inning, including a four-run fourth. Haupt struck out seven in 5.2 frames in the loss while the Panther offense struggled to generate much offense despite only being struck out twice. Kyler Demel led the charge for Derby with a two-RBI game, but the Panthers handled Valley Center in the second game to win the tournament.
The Panthers will face Ark City in a doubleheader on the road on April 1. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
vs. Valley Center (March 26)
VLYC 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 7 2
DERBY 1 7 0 0 0 0 x 8 9 1
W: Canfield
L: Smith
2B: Frager (DRBY); Kraus (VLYC)
RBI: Frager 2, T. Kuntz 2, Steinert 2 (DRBY); George 2 (VLYC)
vs. Valley Center (March 26)
DERBY 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 5 5 6
VLYC 1 1 2 4 1 0 x 9 8 1
W: Turner
L: Haupt
2B: Crumbliss 2, Hooper (VLYC)
3B: Hooper (VLYC)
RBI: Demel 2, Enslinger (DRBY); Smith 3, Crumbliss 2, Hooper, Johnson (VLYC)
vs. Newton (March 25)
DERBY 0 1 4 0 2 1 0 8 9 1
NEWTON 1 1 4 0 1 0 0 7 11 2
W: Haupt
L: Cusick
2B: Steinert 2, Frager, Jackson (DRBY); Sandavol, Koontz (NEWTN)
3B: Koontz (NEWTN)
HR: Jackson (DRBY); Cusick (NEWTN)
RBI: Jackson 3, Frager 2, Demel, Enslinger (DRBY); Cusick 3, Seidl, Koontz, McCord (NEWTN)
vs. Garden City (March 24)
GRDN 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 6 8 6
DERBY 4 1 4 0 1 0 x 10 9 2
W: Haupt
L: Manwarren
2B: Jackson 2 (DRBY), Warren (GRDN), Ortiz (GRDN)
3B: Frager (DRBY)
HR: Manwarren (GRDN)
RBI: Canfield, Frager, Grady, Haupt, Jackson, Steinert (DRBY); Ortiz 3, Manwarren, Castro (GRDN)