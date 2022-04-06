Derby bounced back from being no-hit in game one to split the first league doubleheader of the season against Newton on April 5.
Audrey Steinert led the change for the Panthers in a 7-5 win in game two and went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Addy Canfield (3-0) earned the win with seven strikeouts and two walks in 6.1 innings, and Morgan Haupt recorded her first save of the season.
The bats finally came alive in a four-run second inning, which was sparked by a walk by Raegan Jackson. Chloe Enslinger was hit by a pitch, followed by a walk by Avery Kelley to load to bases. Sara Portela opened the scoring with a fielder’s choice. Steinert hit a two-run single and later scored on a passed ball to give Derby an early 4-1 lead.
Derby tacked on a pair of runs in the third and one in the fifth as the Railers kept innings alive with four errors in the ballgame.
Newton managed to fight back after holding a one-run lead in the first with a run in the fourth and sixth. The Railers had a one-out rally to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh, trailing 7-3, and pulled within two after a passed ball with two on and one out. Haupt closed the game with a strikeout and a ground out to end the comeback bid.
Derby held hitless in 2-0 loss
A two-run seventh inning was all Newton needed to defeat the Panthers in game one. Haupt (3-2) tossed six innings with nine strikeouts but got into trouble in the sixth after a pair of singles put two on with one out. A double broke the deadlock, and a passed ball scored the second run for the Railers.
Derby struggled to gain any offensive momentum with 15 strikeouts and every batter, but Enslinger struck out at least once.
The Panthers had a chance to take an early lead when Canfield opened the inning with a walk and advanced to second on an error on a bunt by Enslinger. With two on and no outs, Newton closed the threat with a pair of strikeouts and a ground out.
Derby will have its home opener on April 8 in a triangular against Andover Central and Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The opening game against Andover Central is scheduled for 2 P.M.
vs. Newton (Game 1: Tuesday, April 5)
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
NEWTON 0 0 0 0 0 2 x 2 7 1
W: Livesay (NWTN)
L: Haupt, (3-2) (DRBY)
2B: K. Cusick, Seidl (NWTN)
RBI: Seidl (NWTN)
vs. Newton (Game 2: Tuesday, April 5)
DERBY 0 4 2 0 1 0 0 7 4 2
NEWTON 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 5 4 4
W: Canfield, (3-0) (DRBY)
L: Cusick (NWTN)
S: Haupt, (1) (DRBY)
2B: Steinert (DRBY)
RBI: Steinert 2, Portela, Jackson (DRBY); Sandoval, K. Cusick, Seidl (NWTN)