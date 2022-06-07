Following a third-place finish in 6A, Derby softball earned nine all-AVCTL selections. The Panthers finished with a 21-4 record in 2022 and saw every starter make the all-league list. Seniors Morgan Haupt and Audrey Steinert, juniors Trinity Kuntz, Rylee Frager and Madi Grady and freshman Raegan Jackson received first-team nods.
Addy Canfield was named a second-team all-league pitcher. Junior Chloe Enslinger and sophomores Kyler Demel and Addy Foster were honorable mention selections at their respective positions. The full roster is listed below.
FIRST TEAM
P: Araceli Rivas, JR, Salina South; Tegan Livesay, JR, Newton; Morgan Haupt, SR, Derby
C: Trinity Kuntz, JR, Derby
1B: Rylee Frager, JR, Derby
2B: Audrey Steinert, SR, Derby
3B: Olivia Sandavol, SR, Newton
SS: Raegan Jackson, FR, Derby
OF: Maia Djourvi, JR, Maize; Reese McCord, SO, Newton; Madi Grady, JR, Derby; Riley Lusk, SR, Hutchinson
DH: Izzy Brainard, SO, Maize South
UT: Chloe Bartlett, SR, Maize
COACH OF THE YEAR: Danny Park, Newton
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tegan Livesay, JR, Newton
SECOND TEAM
P: Addy Canfield, SO, Derby; Peyton Samek, JR, Maize
C: Nina Frees, JR, Salina South
1B: Mckenna Cusik, SR, Newton
2B: Lainey Howard, SR, Salina South
3B: Holly Shafer, SR, Maize South; Grace Maricano, SO, Hutchinson
SS: Alyssa Mapes, SO, Newton
OF: Maci Kratzer, JR, Maize South; Piper Seidl, JR, Newton; Abby Koontz, SO, Newton; Taelynn Ballinger, FR, Campus
DH: Payton Tornquist, SO, Maize; Londyn Ysidro, SO, Campus
UT: Gabrielle Stauffer, SO, Campus
HONORABLE MENTION
C: Mackenzie Cusick, SR, Newton; Rylie Miller, JR, Campus
1B: Baylee Brin, JR, Salina South; Abigail Araiza, SO, Campus; Sophie Stockham, FR, Maize South
2B: Danica Miller, FR, Maize; Alexa Davison, SR, Maize South
3B: Chloe Enslinger, JR, Derby; Emily Dice, JR, Campus; Brynley Smith, SO, Maize
SS: Kennedy Topping, JR, Maize; Karcin Regier, SR, Hutchinson
OF: Kyler Demel, SO, Derby; Addy Foster, SO, Derby
UT: Lizzy Lassley, FR, Maize South; Jayden Rehlander, SR, Hutchinson