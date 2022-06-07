6-8-22 softball all-league

Rylee Frager earned a first-team all-league selection at first base and was the team leader in home runs with five on the season.

 BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

Following a third-place finish in 6A, Derby softball earned nine all-AVCTL selections. The Panthers finished with a 21-4 record in 2022 and saw every starter make the all-league list. Seniors Morgan Haupt and Audrey Steinert, juniors Trinity Kuntz, Rylee Frager and Madi Grady and freshman Raegan Jackson received first-team nods.

Addy Canfield was named a second-team all-league pitcher. Junior Chloe Enslinger and sophomores Kyler Demel and Addy Foster were honorable mention selections at their respective positions. The full roster is listed below.

FIRST TEAM

P: Araceli Rivas, JR, Salina South; Tegan Livesay, JR, Newton; Morgan Haupt, SR, Derby

C: Trinity Kuntz, JR, Derby

1B: Rylee Frager, JR, Derby

2B: Audrey Steinert, SR, Derby

3B: Olivia Sandavol, SR, Newton

SS: Raegan Jackson, FR, Derby

OF: Maia Djourvi, JR, Maize; Reese McCord, SO, Newton; Madi Grady, JR, Derby; Riley Lusk, SR, Hutchinson

DH: Izzy Brainard, SO, Maize South

UT: Chloe Bartlett, SR, Maize

COACH OF THE YEAR: Danny Park, Newton

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tegan Livesay, JR, Newton

SECOND TEAM

P: Addy Canfield, SO, Derby; Peyton Samek, JR, Maize

C: Nina Frees, JR, Salina South

1B: Mckenna Cusik, SR, Newton

2B: Lainey Howard, SR, Salina South

3B: Holly Shafer, SR, Maize South; Grace Maricano, SO, Hutchinson

SS: Alyssa Mapes, SO, Newton

OF: Maci Kratzer, JR, Maize South; Piper Seidl, JR, Newton; Abby Koontz, SO, Newton; Taelynn Ballinger, FR, Campus

DH: Payton Tornquist, SO, Maize; Londyn Ysidro, SO, Campus

UT: Gabrielle Stauffer, SO, Campus

HONORABLE MENTION

C: Mackenzie Cusick, SR, Newton; Rylie Miller, JR, Campus

1B: Baylee Brin, JR, Salina South; Abigail Araiza, SO, Campus; Sophie Stockham, FR, Maize South

2B: Danica Miller, FR, Maize; Alexa Davison, SR, Maize South

3B: Chloe Enslinger, JR, Derby; Emily Dice, JR, Campus; Brynley Smith, SO, Maize

SS: Kennedy Topping, JR, Maize; Karcin Regier, SR, Hutchinson

OF: Kyler Demel, SO, Derby; Addy Foster, SO, Derby

UT: Lizzy Lassley, FR, Maize South; Jayden Rehlander, SR, Hutchinson

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

