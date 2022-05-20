Panther softball entered the season with two seniors and the task of rebuilding nearly an entire infield and batting order. All of the hardship was forgotten as Derby celebrated advancing to the state tournament with a 5-1 win over Manhattan on May 19.
From big hits from Raegan Jackson to a dominant performance by Morgan Haupt to stellar defense by Trinity Kuntz, there was no denying this Panther team from a ticket to state.
“Morgan pitched great, our defense was solid, but we missed out on some scoring opportunities, but overall it was a great effort,” head coach Christy Weve said. “Manhattan is a good team; their losses have been to some of the top teams in the state, so we knew it was going to be a tough battle.”
Jackson opened the scoring for the Panthers with RBI single and came around to score on a passed ball later in the inning to give Derby a 2-0 lead.
A leadoff single by Kierra Goos came around to score on a two-out double by Avery Haflinger in the top of the second to cut Derby’s lead.
Back-to-back singles by Audrey Steinert and Kyler Demel put two on to start the third inning for the Panthers with the heart of the lineup due up. Rylee Frager loaded the bases with a walk bringing up a freshman Jackson in a big spot. Jackson scored two on a double to deep centerfield to give the Panthers a 4-1 lead. According to Weve, Jackson has grown a lot since the start of the season and is playing with a lot of confidence.
“It felt really good,” Jackson said. “It hit right off the sweet spot of the bat, and I was happy to give my team some runs.”
Trinity Kuntz singled on the next at-bat to score Frager to end the big inning for Derby.
Morgan Haupt started for the Panthers and tossed seven innings of one-run ball and struck out ten with two walks and five hits in the outing. Haupt had to battle out of a bases-loaded jam in a key fourth inning that could have been a momentum-shifting moment for the Indians.
“I know I always have to throw strikes, so that was the biggest thing I was thinking about,” Haupt said. “My defense behind me was constantly supporting me, which helped. I just did what I had to do and get those outs.”
Derby’s defense provided some big moments behind Haupt throughout the game, but the fifth inning proved to the be difference for the Panthers. Manhattan had runners at first and second with one out when Haflinger hit a ball to shallow right field. Demel was able to trap the ball and throw to get a force out at second. On the next at-bat, catcher Kuntz threw behind the runner at third to end the inning. That play ended another promising scoring chance for Manhattan and all but seal the win.
“That play was huge; the girl didn’t make it back to the base,” Weve said. “Kuntz has a great arm, and we need to use it. She is getting more confidence and is getting better with it, which has gotten us a few outs.”
The Panthers made light work of their opening-round game earlier in the day with an 18-0 win in three innings over Wichita Southeast. Derby scored 12 runs in the first inning, which was filled with walks and hits in gaps.
The team was patient at the plate, with 12 walks in the game, including eight in the first inning. Nine different players picked up RBIs but Jackson led the Panthers with four. Rylee Frager, Kuntz and Chloe Enslinger all had multi-RBI games. Canfield only needed 41 pitches to get the win in three innings with one hit and six strikeouts.
The Panthers will return to state for the first time since 2019 after missing the tournament last season.
“It feels good: these girls deserve it,” Weve said. “We only have two seniors, and we lost a lot from last season from graduating seniors to players not coming back, and these kids have supported each other. I can’t say enough about their attitudes, work ethic, and the bond they have. That makes up for a lot of stuff because they have a lot of fight in them. This team is pretty special.”
vs. Manhattan (Regional Championship)
MANHATTAN 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 5 1
DERBY2 0 3 0 0 0 X - 5 6 1
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: McGee (MAN)
2B: Jackson (DRBY); Haflinger (MAN)
RBI: Jackson 3, Kuntz (DRBY); Haflinger (MAN)
vs. Wichita Southeast (Regional semifinal: May, 19)
WICHITA SE 0 0 0 X X X X - 0 1 2
DERBY 12 6 X X X X X - 18 10 0
W: Canfield (DRBY)
L: Valles (WSE)
2B: Enslinger (DRBY)
3B: Jackson (DRBY)
RBI: Jackson 4, Frager 3, Enslinger 2, Kuntz 2, Canfield, Portela, Steinert, Sweat, Shinkle