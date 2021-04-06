Derby showcased its bats and pitching in the home-opening doubleheader against Ark City.
Morgan Haupt threw seven shutout innings in Derby’s 3-0 doubleheader opening win. Audrey Steinert, Rylee Frager, Adi Igo and Madi Grady all picked up multi-hit games in its 12-3 blowout in the nightcap.
It offered a much better taste for coach Christy Weve and company after dropping both games of the championship doubleheader in the Valley Center Tournament.
“After Saturday, we talked a lot about being disciplined at the plate,” Weve said. “Unless we have two strikes, we needed to look for our pitch … we just can’t help the pitcher out and we need to be able to look and take a little more.”
Addy Canfield got the start in the second game, allowing just one earned run in 4.2 innings of work. She also struck out three Ark City batters.
Derby scored all three of its runs in the first three innings of the doubleheader opener. It was more than enough for its junior starting pitcher. After pitching 2.1 innings in relief in the second game, Haupt now has 19 strikeouts and a 2.01 ERA through 24.1 innings of work.
The Panthers knocked out game No. 2 starter Taverli Tennant after 2.1 innings. They blew the game open with four runs in the bottom of the third. Frager drove in a run in the frame and scored alongside Steinert on a double steal.
The bats continued in the fifth as Derby picked up two triples and three more runs to make it a 9-3 game. Igo and Howe both drove in runs with those two hits.
Steinert put an exclamation mark on Derby’s sweep with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.
vs. Ark City (Thursday, April 1)
ARK CITY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 1
DERBY 1 0 2 0 0 0 X – 3 6 0
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Colquohoun (AC)
2B: Howe, T. Kuntz (DRBY)
RBI: T. Kuntz 2, Martin (DRBY)
vs. Ark City (Thursday, April 1)
ARK CITY 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 – 3 10 0
DERBY 1 1 4 0 3 3 X – 12 15 0
W: Canfield (DRBY)
L: Tennant (AC)
2B: Dickey (AC)
3B: Howe, Paxton, Igo (DRBY); Tennant, Dickey (AC)
HR: Steinert (DRBY)
RBI: Grady 3, Steinert 2, Sadler, Howe, Igo, Frager, T. Kuntz (DRBY); Colquohoun, Dickey (AC)