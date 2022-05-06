In the top of a 6-5 game with one out and runners of first and third in the sixth inning, Audrey Steinert caught a pop fly and rocketed a throw to home plate to complete a game-sealing double play to take a sweep over Salina South on May 6.
Derby held on to win a defensive game two riddled with web gems and its fair share of should-have-had moments.
“We made some mistakes defensively in game two; we gave up runs we shouldn’t have given up,” head coach Christy Weve said. “But the girls fought back and made big plays when we needed to.”
Salina South took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on consecutive passed balls while the Panther offense struggled to generate momentum. A three-run triple in the third by Raegan Jackson opened the scoring for the Panthers, but Salina South regained the lead with a two-run top of the fourth.
Madi Grady led off the home half of the fourth with a walk. Then Rylee Frager tied the game with a two-out RBI triple and scored on a passed ball to give the Panthers the 6-5 lead.
It was defense and pitching that pushed the Panthers past the finish line as key plays halted any momentum from the Cougar bats.
The fifth inning proved to be the game-changer for Derby and defined starter Addy Canfield’s outing. An error, single and a walk loaded the bases with no outs in the one-run game. Canfield bounced back from the walk to record a huge strikeout. Grady forced the runner at third to stay on the base with a quick throw on a popout. The next at-bat, and a Steinert to Jackson, 4-6 fielder’s choice ended the inning.
“That was a big growing moment for [Canfield],” Weve said. “She stuck with it, hit her spots and stayed cool, calm and collected, which is what we need from her."
Canfield tossed six innings and stuck out eight batters with four walks and five runs, three earned, on eight hits. Morgan Haupt came in for one inning in relief and did not allow a hit.
“When Canfield got into trouble in the seventh, we let Haupt help her out,” Weve said. “They are a good one-two punch, and they work well together.”
Steinert’s bat, and helmet, came in clutch in game one of the series. Trailing 2-0 and the bases loaded in the seventh, Steinert roped a two-run double to tie the game, but on the throw to the infield, the ball hit Steinert’s helmet, sending the ball bouncing into left-field which allowed Grady and herself to score and win the game.
“Steinert hit well in the first game,” Weve said. “She had one at-bat that went to the fence and made good contact in game one. She came through in a big way for us.”
Haupt kept the Panthers in the ballgame with seven innings, but a two-run seventh was the lone mistake for the senior pitcher. Haupt struck out eight with nine hits and three walks.
The Panthers faced some quality pitching in the series, and in game one, the Panthers struggled with only three hits. Only Steinert and Kyler Demel collected hits in the opening game with 12 strikeouts.
Derby will have a double-header against Hutchinson in the final series of the regular season on May 10.
vs. Salina South (Game One: May 6)
S. SOUTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 2 9 0
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 - 4 3 0
W: Haupt, 9-2 (DRBY)
L: Rivas (SS)
2B: Rives (SS)
3B: Steinert 2 (DRBY)
RBI: Steinert 4 (DRBY); Wolfe, Carter (SS)
vs. Salina South (Game Two: May 6)
S. SOUTH 2 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 5 8 1
DERBY 0 0 4 2 0 0 X - 6 6 2
W: Canfield, 6-2 (DERBY)
L: Wolfe (SS)
S: Haupt, 3 (DRBY)
3B: Frager, Jackson (DRBY); Wolfe (SS)
RBI: Jackson 3, Frager (DRBY); Wolfe 2, Frees (SS)