The first weekend of the season offered a broad scope of results for Derby softball.
After scoring 32 runs over its first two wins over Life Prep Academy, 15-0, and Augusta, 17-2, Derby (2-2) dropped the championship doubleheader to Valley Center. The Panthers fell in extra innings in the opening game, 3-2, and suffered a 22-4, five-inning loss in the finale.
Morgan Haupt pitched in all four games, but entered in relief in the final game of the tournament. She picked up the wins against Life Prep Academy and Augusta. The junior starter threw a combined seven innings between the two wins, striking out eight and allowing two earned runs.
“[Friday night against Augusta] they had some really good hitters and she held her own,” coach Christy Weve said. “She kept them off-balance and hit her spots.”
Even in the opening loss to Valley Center, Haupt held the hosts to just two earned runs and struck out an additional eight batters in the extra-inning loss.
Regardless of the result, Weve said it’s a big change and needed experience for Haupt after throwing just 16 varsity innings as a freshman.
“She pitched in the state tournament [in 2019] and threw solid innings there,” Weve said looking back. “… She works on everything she does and she is so coachable. She left her heart and soul on the field.”
Derby’s three biggest bats came with three first-year starters. Ava Sadler was arguably its top performer of the weekend, starting the year with a .625 batting average (5-for-13 at the plate). Her tournament was highlighted by a 3-for-3, 5 RBI performance in its win over Augusta.
Trinity Kuntz and Sadler have combined for nearly half (14 of 30 runs driven in, seven apiece) of the Panthers’ runs batted in through four games. Rylee Frager also drove in six runs through the four games.
“Ava broke out,” Weve said. “… She has a great eye and doesn’t go up swinging at anything she sees.”
vs. Valley Center (March 27)
VALLEY CENTER: 6 11 0 0 5 X X— 22 29 0
DERBY: 3 0 0 1 0 X X— 4 5 0
W: N/A
L: E. Kuntz (DRBY)
RBI: Frager 2, Paxton, Sadler (DRBY)
vs. Valley Center (March 27)
Line score is N/A.
W: N/A
L: Haupt (DRBY)
2B: Howe (DRBY)
RBI: Frager (DRBY)
vs. Augusta (March 26)
AUGUSTA: 0 0 2 0 X X X— 2 5 0
DERBY: 5 3 2 7 X X X— 17 11 0
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Barnett (AGST)
2B: Sadler 3, Frager (DRBY); K. Haskell (AGST)
HR: T. Kuntz (DRBY); P. Haskell (AGST)
RBI: Sadler 5, T. Kuntz 4, Paxton 2, Grady 2, Frager 2 (DRBY); P. Haskell 2 (AGST)
vs. Life Prep Academy (March 25)
LIFE PREP: 0 0 0 X X X X— 0 1 2
DERBY: 8 3 4 X X X X— 15 6 0
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Knowles (LP)
2B: Steinert (DRBY); Fowler (DRBY)
HR: Howe (DRBY)
RBI: Kuntz 3, Howe 3, Haupt, Sadler, A. Igo, Frager (DRBY)