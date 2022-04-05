Softball kept its season rolling with a doubleheader sweep of Ark City on April 1. The Panther bats were hot all night with a 10-3 win in game one and a 9-3 win to sweep the series.
“We played pretty good defense, and our pitchers pitched well,” head coach Christy Weve said. “Just two solid games all the way around. It took us a little bit of time for the offense to get going, but overall the girls did a great job.”
There is a lot of momentum from the Valley Center Invite title win in the opening week of the season. Weve said that the Valley Center win helped the team gain a lot of confidence and saw the girls step up early in the year.
The Panthers held a 3-0 lead after the first two innings and kept Ark City at bay for the majority of the game. The offense erupted in the seventh inning with five runs. Kyler Demel and Trinity Kuntz finished with three RBIs each in the win. Raegan Jackson and Kuntz belted home runs while Audrey Steinert gave Derby a pair of doubles.
Morgan Haupt got the win in five innings pitched and allowed all three runs with two strikeouts. The long ball hurt Haupt in the game as Ark City belted two solo homers, but the damage was limited despite nine hits on the afternoon. Addy Canfield earned the save with two innings of scoreless ball with two strikeouts.
It was a slow start for the Panthers in game two, but a three-run homer by Rylee Frager got the Derby bats hot once again. The Panthers scored in the final four innings, including a second home run of the day by Kuntz. Madi Grady had a multi-RBI game with a two-run single in the top of the sixth. Canfield threw a complete game and gave up three runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Weve is enjoying the 1-2 punch that Haupt and
Canfield are creating early in the season and says it will come in handy this season.
“It is nice to have two healthy pitchers, and it’s tough when you just have one,” Weve said. “...We are hoping to get both pitchers on their game on the same night.”
The Panthers will play their home opener on April 8 with a triangular against Andover Central and Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The matchup with Andover Central is scheduled for 2 p.m.
vs. Ark City (4/1)
DERBY 2 1 0 0 1 1 5 10 7 0
ARK CITY 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 3 9 4
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Tennant (AC)
S: Canfield (DRBY)
2B: Haupt, Kuntz, Steinert 2 (DRBY)
HR: Jackson, Kuntz (DRBY); Tennant, Dickey (AC)
RBI: Demel 3, Kuntz 3, Jackson, Frager (DRBY); Tennant, Dickey, Jennings (AC)
vs. Ark City (4/1)
DERBY 0 0 0 3 1 3 2 9 8 1
ARK CITY 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 3 9 4
W: Canfield
L: Trillo
2B: Jackson (DRBY); Tennant, Badley (AC)
HR: Frager, Kuntz (DRBY); Tennant (AC)
RBI: Frager 3, Grady 2, Jackson, Kuntz, Steinert (DRBY); Tennant 2, Dickey (AC)