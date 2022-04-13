Rylee Frager was responsible for four of the nine home runs on the day in the 19-4 and 21-4 wins on the road against Campus on April 12.
Frager was joined by Audrey Steinert and Addy Canfield with two apiece and Trinity Kuntz to hit a homer in the scoring barrage.
The Panthers jumped out to a hot start in game one with eight runs, all off the long ball, in the first inning. The inning featured a pair of three-run home runs by Frager and Kuntz and a two-run blast by Canfield.
In the third inning, Steinert hit her first homer of the day to push the lead to 10-2. Derby added two more in the frame, four in the fourth and three in the fifth to seal the game via the run rule.
With an eight-run cushion to start the game, Morgan Haupt tossed five innings and struck out seven with two walks, and allowed four runs; two were earned. Haupt gave up one home run in the bottom half of the fifth.
The offensive firepower continued in game two as Frager belted three homers and collected five RBIs, while Canfield hit a second home run of the day while picking up four RBIs. Steinert hit her second home run of the day and went 3 for four with a walk in the 21-4 win.
After two consecutive hits and a 1-0 lead, Frager hit her second homer of the day to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead after the first three batters as Derby opened the game with a five-run first inning.
Steinert hit her second blast with a solo shot in the fourth. Frager hit her third of the day in the third inning en route to an eight-run inning.
Canfield hit a three-run shot in the fifth, and Frager gave Derby a 20-spot with her fourth home run of the day. Seven different Panthers picked up RBIs in game two to complete the sweep.
Canfield cruised through her start with ten strikeouts and one walk with four runs; two earned on six hits.
Derby will face Hutchinson in a home doubleheader on April 19.
vs. Campus (Game One: Tuesday, April 12)
DERBY 8 1 3 4 3 x x 19 19 2
CAMPUS 2 0 0 0 2 x x 4 5 6
W: Haupt, 6-2 (DRBY)
L: Ysidro (CAMP)
2B: Canfield, Frager, Haupt, Jackson, Steinert (DRBY)
HR: Canfield, Frager, Kuntz, Steinert (DRBY); Collins (CAMP)
RBI: Frager 4, Kuntz 4, Jackson 3, Canfield 2, Enslinger, Grady, Haupt, Steinert (DRBY); Ysidro 2, Miller, Collins (CAMP)
vs. Campus (Game Two: Tuesday, April 12)
W: Canfield, 4-0 (DRBY)
L: Baker (CAMP)
2B: Jackson (DRBY)
HR: Frager 3, Canfield, Steinert (DRBY)
RBI: Frager 5, Canfield 4, Haupt 2, Demel, Grady, Kuntz, Steinert (DRBY); Collins 2, Miller (CAMP)