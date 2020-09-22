A season’s worth of moments have come through four games for Derby soccer.
There is the excitement of opening a brand-new complex and also having to rework a schedule that was impacted by COVID-19 cancellations and postponements. Add in an evolving injury bug and three-straight overtime games and Paul Burke has a concoction few could expect.
It’s precisely why the longtime coach steps back to see the start of the 2020 season with a wider lens.
Derby is coming off of back-to-back, double-overtime games. It took down Andover Central on the road with a Logan Eickelman header off a corner kick. Andy Denesongkham tied Maize 1-1 in the 57’ and that was all that would come on the scoreboard.
“The first word would be exhausting, mentally and physically,” Burke said. “We are banged up more than you’d ever know. What we’re trying to do is to keep these guys battling and to keep playing. We have the talent, but we’re not all clicking on the same cylinders all the time.”
An early goal was Derby’s achilles heel yet again as Maize jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game. While the early opponent output remains a bit of a head scratcher for Burke and his staff, he saw his defense buckle down over the final 97 minutes.
As they battle injuries in all three levels of their lineup, Burke said it’ll be important for his younger players to continue to mature. They’ll need some of their top JV players to come in and play minutes for the foreseeable future.
One of the formation changes comes partially due to injury and also trying to find the right rhythm offensively. Junior Caleb Day has joined Denesongkham in a more attacking role, utilizing experience from both players to spark their scoring.
Denesongkham’s goal against Maize came as he beat a pair of defenders and the outstretched arms of its diving goalie.
“Caleb is probably a true center mid, but we’re asking him to be the second and first option in some of the things we do [offensively],” Burke said. “He’s good at it, but it takes away something from another part of the field.”
While a 2-1-1 record certainly isn’t unblemished, it’s difficult for the longtime Derby coach to be disappointed with the start of the season.
With three or four freshmen mixing in with little to no varsity experience, Burke said he’s pleased with the progression of his roster.
“[The Maize game] was one of those times where a tie feels like a win,” he said. “Did we play great? Probably not, but we fought back in the game and got a result that was positive. At the end of the game, we played with no center mids that were starters.”
Derby vs. Maize (Sept. 17)
MAIZE 1 0 0 0 – 1
DERBY 0 1 0 0 – 1
1ST HALF: M: Goal, 3’
2ND HALF: D: Denesongkham, 57’
1 OT
N/A
2 OT
N/A
Derby at Andover Central (Sept. 15)
DERBY 0 1 0 1 – 2
A CENTRAL 1 0 0 0 – 1
1ST HALF: AC: Goal, 5’
2ND HALF: D: Miller, 45’
1 OT
N/A
2 OT
D: Eickelman