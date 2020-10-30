Warmups felt a hair off for junior Caleb Day, leaving the junior wondering how it might impact his play in Derby’s Class 6A regional final at Campus. At the same time, head coach Paul Burke reminded his two-year starter that he’s going to get his chance to leave his mark on the game.
Sure enough, Burke’s theory came true.
Campus goalie De’Alessandro Sosa left the goal to run down a loose ball in the 28’, but that kick left the ball at the right foot of Day. The junior drilled the shot, giving Derby the only goal it needed in a 1-0 win over the host Colts.
“Making your one chance count is all I’ve been talking about this year,” Burke added.
Derby is set to play in its second state quarterfinal in the last three years. It will travel to either Dodge City or Liberal next Tuesday, Nov. 3. Those two schools will play their regional championship on Saturday, Oct. 31.
A win was a just reward for a team that had craved consistency for the better part of the fall. The two schools first met at the Panther Soccer Complex, seeing Derby drop a 1-0 nail-biter. The loss was a third-straight for Burke’s squad and pushed it to 3-5-2.
A situation that could have derailed a season did the exact opposite. Derby has rattled off six wins in its last seven games, including a pair of three-game winning streaks. The first three-game stretch was highlighted by a 5-2 win over Manhattan.
“We’ve seen the highs, lows, good, bad, ugly and great days,” Burke said. “[A regional championship] is what you do it for. We executed every single thing we talked about.”
Even when Derby could have hung its head with two very close shots from senior Caden Miller, it persevered and capitalized with its junior midfielder.
“The ball popped out and everyone was screaming for me to take a touch,” Day said. “I was feeling it and hit it and it went in… only goal, held on to the lead and it was awesome.”
Allowing an early goal has been an achilles heel for Derby, but now it’s celebrating three-straight shutouts ahead of the state quarterfinals.
“It’s the hard work,” Burke said. “We told the boys [before the game] that we need to be focus on the now. Don’t look at last year… be in the now. If we look past it, we might miss something. They’re listening to it and really taking it to heart.”
Having been a part of the final eight schools in Class 6A once before, Day understands what it’ll take to thrive on the state’s biggest stage.
The junior is also celebrating knowing that this could be just the start of an even deeper Derby run in Class 6A.
“We have a good future with a lot of young players,” Day said. “Come next year, we could be even better than we are this year.”