On the heels of celebrating its six seniors, Derby soccer moved one step higher in the Class 6A regional rankings.
With four games remaining, the Panthers (10-1-1) now only sit behind No. 1 Wichita East (10-1). The two schools will face each other on Thursday, Oct. 24.
How does a team that makes its first state semifinal in nearly a decade and lose 11 seniors become 10-1-1?
Burke’s crew has seen seniors Saul Munoz and Michael Self become a dynamic scoring tandem at forward, but is also seeing the maturation of sophomores Scott Simmons, Caleb Day, Andy Denesongkham and junior Logan Eickelman in the midfield.
It’s also the work of one of Derby’s best defenses of late, combining sophomore goalkeeper Xavier “Gato” Vaquera alongside junior defender Caden Miller and seniors Connor Robinette and Matthew Young.
“It goes back to [a summer tournament] when we got embarrassed in Kansas City by allowing three goals in the semifinals,” Burke said. “We made a dedication to be way, way better at defense. At this point we’ve only given up seven goals in 12 games and it’s obviously working.”
The Panthers have scored just one goal in two of their last three games. However, Burke said he has challenged his players to understand what it takes to win close games now in hopes that it’ll carry into the postseason.
“We’re using the word grind because eventually we’re going to be in a game with a really good team and if we’re up 1-0, we’ve got to grind that game out,” Burke added.
at Salina South (Oct. 8)
DRBY 2 1 – 3
SASO 0 0 – 0
1st half:
D: Self, 2’ (O. Vielmas)
D: Munoz, 25’
2nd half:
D: Munoz, 75’
vs. Hutchinson (Oct. 10)
HUTCH 0 0 – 0
DRBY 1 0 – 1
1st half:
D: Munoz, 14’
2nd half:
N/A