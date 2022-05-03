Derby soccer simply ran out of steam in a 3-0 loss to Maize at Panther Stadium on April 28 to wrap up a 2-1 week highlighted by a 1-0 win over Wichita Northwest and a 3-1 victory over Newton.
“We went 2-1 in a big week for us,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We are kind of in the dog days of the season. Everyone is tired, a little
banged up and just trying to get through these games before the postseason.”
The Panthers matched the energy of Maize in the first half and made an effort to control the ball and limit the passes through the gaps of the defense. Derby only trailed 1-0 at the break but lost starting sophomore midfielder Bianka Schultz to an ankle injury near the end of the opening half.
Maize dominated the second half with a pair of goals as the Panthers struggled to complete passes in the middle third. Burke said that senior defender Jana Engles was the player of the game for Derby and has been a reliable defender for the Panthers all season long.
A 1-0 win over Wichita Northwest opened the week for the Panthers on April 25. Junior midfielder Kirsten Bourgeois found senior forward Logan Riley in space and threaded a pass through the Grizzly defense that forced the goalkeeper to come off her line and set up a one-on-one for Riley. The senior forward kept her composure and hit the back of the net, which gave the Panthers a lead in the ninth minute of the game.
Burke said the win over Northwest was one of the best collective efforts he has seen from his side this season.
The Panthers started slow in the second game in as many days and trailed Newton 1-0 in the first half. Freshman midfielder Mackenzie Cunningham gave Derby life early in the second half with a goal in the 53rd minute, and Bourgeois scored on a cross from Riley to take the lead just two minutes later.
Senior Jada Hopson added some insurance with her first career goal in high school competition in the 70th minute on Riley’s second assist of the game to secure a 3-1 win. Coach Burke said that Hopson has been stepping up for the Panthers in her only season for Derby and could see more playing time down the stretch.
“Jada [Hopson] really stepped up for us,” Burke said. “She got her first career high school goal against Newton and played really well for us against Maize. Now with Bianka getting hurt, it kind of hurts our rotation. But Jada is stepping up, and all the midfielders are doing a good job.”
The Panthers face Salina South at home on May 3 before finishing the regular season with road games against Maize South and Andover.
vs. Wichita Northwest (April 25)
WICHITA NW 0 0 - 0
DERBY 1 0 - 1
D: Riley from Bourgeois 9’
vs. Newton (April 26)
DERBY 0 3 - 3
NEWTON 1 0 - 1
N: N/A
D: Cunningham 53’
D: Bourgeois from Riley 55’
D: Hopson from Riley 70’
MAIZE 1 2 - 3
DERBY 0 0 - 0
M: 37’
M: 66’
M: 79’