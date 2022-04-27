Derby girls soccer has a lot on the line in the final stretch of the season and will be wrapping up a crucial three-game stretch with a league clash against Maize on April 28.
As of April 22, the Panthers are 7-3 and are in the middle of a fight for regional home matches.
The Panthers are playing at a high level, and head coach Paul Burke credited Logan Riley, Jana Engles and the overall team chemistry as the keys to success this season.
“Our team chemistry is great,” Burke said. “Logan is just unstoppable now, and Jana has been a steady rock in the back. Those two being consistent are the two things that are leading us forward here.”
Riley leads the team with 11 goals on the season, and the addition of foreign exchange student Engles to lead the defense has allowed all players to stay in their roles.
There is a lot of offensive firepower with this team as the Panthers have scored 40 goals this season, which is the second-most in the Class 6A West region, and tied for third among the entire Class 6A. Unfortunately, some mental lapses have forced the Panthers to play from behind or survive winnable games after conceding some easy goals.
“We can score, but the problem is we have been giving up too much,” Burke said. “Just giving up fluky goals or we are not focused for like 20 seconds and give up one, which could bite us in a game.”
Riley accounted for four of the seven goals scored in the two games for the Panthers to jump to 2-0 in league play with wins over Hutchinson and Campus. The Panthers defeated the Salthawks 3-1 in the first AVCTL-I match of the season on April 18 and had some offensive firepower in a 4-2 win at Campus on April 21.
Hutchinson held an early 1-0 lead after an early defensive breakdown, but the Panthers rallied with three unanswered goals to seal the win. Derby tied the game following a Hutchinson own goal before Riley gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead after a goal on an assist by Aubrey Potts. Riley found the back of the net again in the 43rd minute, and the defense held strong the rest of the game.
Riley provided a pair of crucial first-half goals in the win over Campus. However, the brace proved to be important as the Colts got a pair of goals on penalty kicks in the second half.
After holding a 3-0 lead, Campus had two goals off penalty kicks to make the game close before Cyerra Boyer added some extra insurance with the fourth goal of the game.
The two league wins were crucial for the Panthers and helped them stay in the hunt for postseason home games.
“Two league wins, so we got off to a good start in the league,” Burke said. “We talked about these games down the stretch being humungous for regional seeding. We have had some games you are supposed to win on paper, so on the field, you need to win. It is kind of easy to get tripped up on a game. But, we still have to go out and play.”