The Derby boys soccer season ended with a 6-1 loss in the state quarterfinal to Washburn Rural on Nov. 2.
The Panthers allowed a goal in the first 20 seconds of the match and even trailed 2-0 in the opening half. Derby generated some offense with a goal by senior Cole Dubois to trial 2-1 at halftime.
Washburn Rural scored four in the second half as Derby got into some trouble with cards and played a man down after a red card midway through the second half.
The six goals by the Junior Blues was one more than the Panthers had allowed all season heading into the matchup.
“It was not our best day of soccer,” Burke said. “...it was a bad mixture of that and some calls that didn’t go our way. The score got out of hand quickly in the second half.”
The Junior Blues had a dominant season with a 19-1-0 record, with the lone loss coming to Olathe West in overtime in the 6A state championship on Nov. 6.
Despite the quarterfinal loss, the Panthers had an impressive 2021 campaign with a 15-2-2 record, which was good enough for the four-seed in the 6A West. The Panthers secured a second straight regional title with a 1-0 win over Lawrence-Free State in double overtime and took the Titan Classic title early in the season.
“There is a lot to be proud of that gets blinded by the not-so-good ending,” Burke said. “When you really go back and look about it, it was an amazing season.”
The senior class was special for the Panthers and leave the program with one state semi-final appearance in 2018 and two straight regional titles in their trophy case.
“This senior class has really seen it all,” Burke said. “We knew that this was a special group of seniors that had a ton of potential this year … All of these seniors each had their moment at some point during the season.”
The Panthers will have a lot to build on with a large sophomore class that played significant minutes this season, which will be huge for next season.
“All of those kids retuning next year is a massive thing for us,” Burke said. “They did what we needed them to do this season. They created depth and added more impact players. The juniors are going to have to step up right away and fill some big shoes of the seniors that are leaving.”