Twelve months after its original opening date, the Derby High School soccer complex is nearing completion.
Pending COVID-19 alterations to school and/or athletics, USD 260 Director of Operations Burke Jones said the field will be playable once practices begin on August 17.
The field has encountered its share of hiccups since construction began. However, that list is dwindling in preparation of next school year.
Jones confirmed that some fence and backstop changes will still take place. These are to take further precaution toward balls that could make it onto Madison during a game or practice.
“There are sleeves that will be put into the ground for the game goals,” Jones said. “Those were delayed by the manufacturer due to COVID-19 issues. We can still play without those being installed, but that is still left
to do.”
One of the biggest roadblocks that has now been corrected was lighting placement on the west side of the complex.
At an October 2019 board meeting, district staff reported that the contracted lighting company moved these lights too far east. The change shrunk the original plans of a 200-foot field by eight feet, but the problems were erased by switching the light placement and bringing the playing area back to its originally anticipated size.
The original construction of the press box did not include any windows other than what sits on the front. However, additional windows were approved in December 2019 to add sight lines on the north and south sides of the structure.
“The windows have not yet been installed in the press box,” Jones said. “I don’t know the time frame exactly, but they’re about to [get those in].”
Due to the lighting changes, there was also sod replacement that had to take place on the west side of the field.
Jones confirmed that the field is currently playable, but the sod will be in even better condition by waiting until August. He said this Bermuda blend is sturdy and it does spread; it will need to be well maintained and possibly over-seeded on occasion. The peak of this playing surface is in the summer, meaning the blend will turn brown on or around the first freeze of the season.
“We need to allow those roots to embed [deeper] in the ground. They’ll be better established,” Jones added.