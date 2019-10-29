After falling one game short of an AVCTL-I title last fall, Derby (12-2-2) knocked off Salina Central, 2-0, to take home the league crown.
The Mustangs (5-10-1) were the same team to keep the trophy out of grasp a year ago; however, a dominant Panther defense reversed the story on Friday. Derby has allowed just 11 goals through its 16 games, tying SM East for the lowest mark in Class 6A.
Senior forward Michael Self scored both goals against Salina Central, giving coach Paul Burke’s squad its first league championship since 2013.
With the win, Derby claimed the No. 4 seed in the Class 6A west regional. Even though it tied Eisenhower (15-0-1), 1-1, its 3-1 loss to Wichita East (15-1) made it fall out of the running of a top-three seed.
Despite losing 11 seniors from last year’s state-semifinal roster, Derby tied its win total from the 2018 regular season. Its only league blemish came at the hands of Campus on Oct. 3 in a 1-1 tie.
vs. Eisenhower (Oct. 22)
IKE 0 1 0 0 – 1
DRBY 0 1 0 0 – 1
1st half – N/A
2nd half –
E: PK, 54’; D: Munoz, 61’
at Wichita East (Oct. 24)
DRBY 0 1 – 1
WIEA 2 1 – 3
1st half –
WE: goal, N/A
WE: goal, 30’
2nd half –
D: Munoz, 43’
WE: goal, 45’
at Salina Central (Oct. 25)
DRBY 1 1 – 2
SACL 0 0 – 0
1st half –
D: Self, 8’ (Munoz)
2nd half –
D: Self, 78’ (Munoz)