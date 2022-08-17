Smith summer basketball

Destiny Smith was a reliable player off the bench for the Lady Panthers last season and spent the summer growing her basketball IQ

The summer didn’t start the way Destiny Smith would have wanted. Smith suffered a broken nose while playing one-on-one with a former teammate, which forced her to wear a face mask for a good portion of the summer and will need surgery to repair some damage later in the fall.

Smith was able to play through the injury and spun around the summer with a good season of club basketball as a part of Southwest Elite. It was a busy stretch of club basketball with camps and tournaments across the country.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.