The summer didn’t start the way Destiny Smith would have wanted. Smith suffered a broken nose while playing one-on-one with a former teammate, which forced her to wear a face mask for a good portion of the summer and will need surgery to repair some damage later in the fall.
Smith was able to play through the injury and spun around the summer with a good season of club basketball as a part of Southwest Elite. It was a busy stretch of club basketball with camps and tournaments across the country.
Despite the long summer on the road, Smith enjoyed getting to know some of her teammates while also getting the opportunity to play against some of the best players in different states.
The Southwest Elite team is built of players from various parts of Kansas, so the team didn’t get much practice time together. Smith said the team practices together about nine times, so a lot of the team chemistry had to be created during games.
Smith said the atmosphere at the tournaments created an amazing experience and the community of coaches was always willing to share advice after games.
“After games having coaches talk to you, just telling you things you did well or what you could work on, was really cool,” Smith said. “It felt good after playing a good team when a coach talks to you. It feels good knowing that you can always keep on growing your game, and hearing what they say will help.”
Smith got some advice from an opposing coach who told her to keep using her pull-up jump shot, which she didn’t utilize a lot until the summer. She had a good game using it and said the coach encouraged her to use it more often because it was unstoppable.
The club summer is all about improving your game, and Smith saw the biggest growth in her basketball IQ and was able to read the game quicker. As a shooting guard, she saw that she could attack and distribute the ball to her open teammates.
“For me being a shooter and being able to attack with a drive, most teams will kick or try to double team off of that, which leaves my shooters wide open,” Smith said. “I have started to notice how much easier it is with the ball in my hands and being able to get it to wide-open teammates.”
Smith had success using the pick and roll with her club teammates and is looking to carry that into the high school season with a Lady Panthers team that has a lot of chemistry playing together.
“We have a lot of chemistry at Derby, so I want to continue to grow that,” Smith said. “I love doing pick and rolls and just working with Addy Brown. That is one thing I want to carry over because I did that a lot over the summer.”
As Smith heads into her junior year, the recruiting trail is beginning to pick up. She has talked to several coaches and plans to go on visits in the fall to try to get a feel for the best fit for her. The opportunity to play at the next level has been a big dream for Smith, and it is slowly becoming a reality.
“It has always been a big dream of mine, so even the thought of playing college basketball is just crazy to me,” Smith said. “I am grateful because I know a small percentage of kids that get to play at the next level, so I am just grateful that I can be in this position.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.