Approximately 75-90 Derby football players participated in a summer combine alongside Sharp Performance, a Salina-based personal fitness and training center. The company is owned and operated by former Salina Central and Kansas running back Jake Sharp. The athletes all took part in the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, broad and vertical jump. Results from the event will be shared on derbyinformer.com when available.
Skills to the test: Panther football hosts summer combine
Adam Suderman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 28
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.