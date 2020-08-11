8-12-20 FB Jack Hileman 1.JPG

Approximately 75-90 Derby football players participated in a summer combine alongside Sharp Performance, a Salina-based personal fitness and training center. The company is owned and operated by former Salina Central and Kansas running back Jake Sharp. The athletes all took part in the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, broad and vertical jump. Results from the event will be shared on derbyinformer.com when available. 

0
0
0
0
0