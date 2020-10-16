As Maize’s bleachers and sidelines roared, Derby players and fans stared at the stadium scoreboard in disbelief.
For the first time in over six seasons, Derby (3-2) tasted defeat in an AVCTL-I game, falling 36-35. It broke a 29-game league winning streak, which began after a Sept. 5, 2014 loss at Maize.
It is also the first time since 2011 (started the season 0-2) that Derby has dropped two games in the regular season.
As Maize’s bleachers and sidelines roared, Derby players and fans stared at the stadium scoreboard in disbelief.
Check out scores from across Kansas in our week 7 update.
Sophomore running back Dylan Edwards had three first-half touchdowns and junior tight end Drake Thatcher caught two scores in the third quarter. However, the Panthers were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Derby had the final 2:11 for a game-winning drive, but Maize defensive back Scott Adams picked off senior quarterback Lem Wash with less than a minute remaining.
“We better come ready to go Monday because we have to get better fast,” coach Brandon Clark said. “I know these kids want it, but it was a different story tonight because Maize wanted it a little bit more than we did.”
The Eagles took their first lead when quarterback Avery Johnson connected with Justin Stephens for a 28-yard touchdown pass. However, it was short-lived as Edwards scampered for a 46-yard score to give Derby a 14-12 lead with 4:27 left in the opening quarter.
A Jack Hileman interception set up Derby inside the red zone at the start of the second quarter. Edwards third and final score gave it a 21-12 lead with only 11 seconds off the quarter clock.
It set up nearly two quarter-long scoring lulls for the Panthers, who were also held off the scoreboard for the remainder of the second quarter.
Derby was able to bounce back, however, and came out of the locker room with one of its best defensive possessions. It held Maize to four yards and a punt over the first 90 seconds of the third quarter.
Thatcher’s first score, coming on a six-yard pass, made it 28-19 Derby with 6:59 left in the third quarter. However, Derby’s defense was unable to hold Maize off the board as it answered with a 23-yard Landon Helm touchdown catch and 41-yard field goal from Cole Segraves over the next two possessions.
After Maize snuffed out a screen pass to Edwards with 7:14 remaining, it used the next five minutes to set up a one-yard touchdown run from Sanders and a 36-35 lead.
“[Sanders] is a really good running back,” Clark said. “He ran the ball hard and broke a ton of tackles.”
Derby caught a break when a 31-yard run from Sanders was waved off by a holding penalty. Maize’s possession was extended two plays later when a defensive pass interference call gave it a new set of downs at the Derby 15-yard line.
“They won the game with their defensive and offensive line,” Clark said. “Their offensive line had our defensive line’s number the whole game and [it flipped] when we were on offense. They won it in the trenches.”
DERBY: 14 7 14 0— 35
MAIZE: 12 7 7 10— 36
1Q—
D: Edwards 16-yard run (Simmons kick)… 7-0
M: Sanders 35-yard run (PAT no good)… 7-6
M: Stephens 28-yard pass from Johnson (PAT no good)… 7-12
D: Edwards 46-yard run (Simmons kick)… 14-12
2Q—
D: Edwards 2-yard run (Simmons kick)… 21-12
M: Sanders 1-yard run (PAT good)… 21-19
3Q—
D: Thatcher 6-yard pass from Wash (Simmons kick)… 28-19
M: Helm 23-yard pass from Johnson (PAT good)… 28-26
D: Thatcher 19-yard pass from Wash (Simmons kick)… 35-26
4Q—
M: Segraves 41-yard FG… 35-29
M: Sanders 1-yard run (PAT good)… 35-36