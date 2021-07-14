Six Derby Twins players were selected to represent the East team in the Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game on July 5. Chuck Ingram, Kirk Woolf, Nick Lopez, Jack Torosian, Spencer Cochran and Megumi Fukuda earned All-Star honors for the Twins. The West team took All-Star Game bragging rights with a 13-4 victory.
Twins outfielder and Wichita State sophomore Ingram led the East team offensively with a two-run triple and 2-2 at the plate. Woolf went 2 for 2 at the plate and was the lone East player to have multiple hits. Lopez went 1-1 at the plate, and Torosian also recorded a hit. Five of the eight hits recorded by the East team were by Twins players.
Oklahoma State’s Cochran gave up six runs on five hits in one inning of work with two walks and a strikeout. Fukuda, the team leader in strikeouts, was named to the roster but did not appear in the ballgame. Head coach Tom Campa also earned an All-Star nod as a coach for the East squad.
The West team held a 2-0 lead until the East scored three in the fifth, led by Ingram’s two-run triple. The West responded with four in the sixth, six in the seventh and one in the eighth to take a commanding 13-3 lead. The East team tacked on one run in the ninth to round out the scoring.
Derby will enter the back half of the season needing to make up some ground after entering the All-Star Game five and a half games back from the first place Hutchinson Monarchs.