The Derby tennis duo of Scott Simmons and Isaak Bowman came onto the scene late last season and were able to qualify for the state tournament but missed placing by just a few points.
That finish helped motivate them to build more chemistry to complete a goal to walk out of the state tournament with some hardware.
“Last year, we didn’t start playing [together] until late in the season, and once we realized we had this much potential together, we worked with each other a lot in the summer,” Simmons said. “We are a lot stronger this year and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses now.”
According to the pair, Simmons is more aggressive, has a strong net game, and isn’t afraid to charge the net and finish the point. Bowman can play on the net but is stronger on the baseline.
The two differing strengths play well together and make the duo one of the top doubles teams in the area.
“I think that is what makes us good,” Bowman said. “Both of our serves are pretty solid, which helps us play to our strengths.”
Communication has been strong between the two, with a few varsity meets together as a team, which has been crucial for the chemistry of a doubles team.
“If you don’t communicate, then there is not good chemistry in general,” Bowman said. “So you have to communicate to be a solid team.”
For Simmons, the biggest goal is to reach the state meet for the third straight season, while Bowman says the pair has a chance for a postseason run because of the improvements made in the offseason. The duo said that they took lessons together, including a camp at Oklahoma State University, played in a few meets and spent time hitting together over the summer.
The work in the offseason helped the duo grow together, which helped them go 3-0 in the season’s opening meet in McPherson before inclement weather postponed the championship match.
The pair cruised to the semifinal match with 8-1 victories over Jacob Macoy/Will Fulkerson of Salina South and Ryan Schuckman/Henry Fitzthum but had to withstand Tyler Bontrager/Kayden McVicker of McPherson in an 8-3 win. The two were encouraged by the performance at the opening meet and saw the work in the offseason come to fruition.
“It helped a lot,” Bowman said. “All of that time on the court to build up the chemistry helped us come out strong at
the opening meet. We played really well, which was good to see.”
Senior Evan Franke cruised to the postponed championship match with wins over Xavier Catura of Hays (8-0), Brendyn Schroeder of Great Bend (8-3) and Ayden Johnson of McPherson (8-6).
Collin Meyer dropped his first match to Leo Pedrosa of Winfield before battling back to win his next two matches. The doubles group of Collin Bale and Ayden Bohaty went 2-2 in the afternoon and were able to finish their final match with an 8-7 (4) win over Isaiah Smith/Malachi Wasson of Great Bend.
McPherson Meet (3/29)
SINGLES
Evan Franke
def. Xavier Catura, Hays (8-0)
def. Brendyn Schroeder, Great Bend (8-3)
def. Ayden Johnson, McPherson Red (8-6)
vs. Jaden Fox, McPherson Red (Cancelled)
Collin Meyer
lost to Leo Pedrosa, Winfield (8-3)
def. Jordan Manning, Great Bend (Inj. Def.)
def. Isaac Harper, Salina South (8-6)
vs. Noah Heger, Winfield (Cancelled)
DOUBLES
Scott Simmons/Isaak Bowman
def. Macoy/Fulkerson, Salina South (8-1)
def. Schuckman/Fitzthum, Hays (8-1)
def. Bontrager/McVicker, McPherson Red (8-3)
vs. Wurm/Kraemer, McPherson Red (Cancelled)
Collin Bale/Ayden Bohaty
lost to Brown/Berger, McPherson White (8-4)
def. Gueteriezz/Castanon, Great Bend (8-1)
lost to Perilli/Hill, Newton (8-3)
def. Smith/Wasson, Great Bend (8-7(4))