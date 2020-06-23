The Sunflower Collegiate League, which features college baseball players from across the country, includes seven graduates from Derby High School in 2020. Nine teams represent the league this summer and all but one of them (Great Bend) sit within one hour of the Wichita metro area. The Andale Warhawks and El Dorado Broncos chose to not play this summer due to precautions surrounding COVID-19.
CLASS OF 2020
P Grant Adler, Rose Hill Sluggers (Cowley CC)
Adler has thrown one inning for the Sluggers and that came out of the bullpen. The soon-to-be Cowley pitcher threw a perfect frame, striking out the side and retiring the Derby Twins batters in order.
Upcoming games for Rose Hill, home games at Rose Hill HS:
6/24: at Derby
6/25 vs. Wichita Aeros
6/26 vs. Sluggers Flax
6/28 vs. Wichita Vipers
CLASS OF 2019
P Tyler Farmer, Derby Twins (SW Iowa CC)
All of Farmer’s appearances have come in relief, throwing five innings for the Twins. His best outing came in their season opener, pitching two innings in a 9-7 win over the Rose Hill Sluggers. He has picked up at least one strikeout in each of his three appearances.
Upcoming games for Derby, home games played at Panther Field:
6/24: vs. Rose Hill
6/25: vs. Newton
6/26: at Newton
6/27: vs. Newton
P Ryan Knipfer, Newton Rebels (Dakota State)
Knipfer has also pitched out of the bullpen in two innings of work for the Rebels. He allowed no runs in Newton’s 12-3 win over 316 Elite Jones. He struck out one in the performance. He’ll look to rebound from four earned runs against Hutchinson in his next appearance.
Upcoming games for Newton, home games played at Centennial Park:
6/25: at Derby
6/26: vs. Derby
6/27: at Derby
6/28: vs. Derby
OF Jackson Syring, Mulvane Patriots (Butler CC)
Syring has been a fixture inside the Patriots lineup, batting third or fourth in each of their five games. He opened the summer 4-of-7 from the plate, but has gone hitless over his last 11 plate appearances.
Upcoming games for Mulvane, played at HS field:
6/24: vs. Great Bend
6/25: vs. Cheney
6/26: at Cheney
6/27: vs. Cheney
CLASS OF 2018
P Alex Jacobs, Mulvane Patriots (Butler CC)
Jacobs joins Syring as one of two Derby graduates on the Mulvane roster. They are also two of nine current Butler CC players that are with the Patriots this summer. Jacobs has made two appearances for Mulvane, throwing 1.2 innings. He has yet to give up a hit or run, striking out one batter.
Upcoming games for Mulvane:
See below Syring
IF Brett Westerman, Rose Hill Sluggers (Friends)
The 2019 graduate has one game under his belt and he couldn’t have made a much bigger impact. He went 3-for-4 in Rose Hill’s 13-6 win over Derby and also drove in two runs. He joins Adler and Tanner Olmstead as one of three graduates on the Rose Hill roster.
Upcoming games for Rose Hill:
See below Adler
CLASS OF 2017
P Tanner Olmstead, Rose Hill Sluggers (Southwestern)
The now Moundbuilder and former Panther couldn’t have asked for a better start to his summer. Originally slated to start in Derby on Friday, June 19, Olmstead got his first start two days later and threw three quality innings against Great Bend. He struck out five Bat Cats and allowed just one hit.
Upcoming games for Rose Hill:
See below Adler