Seniors Logan Riley, Cyerra Boyer and Jana Engles received first-team all-AVCTL-I honors for Derby soccer. Riley was named a first-team forward and earned an honorable mention nod at defender. Fellow senior Anessa Leeds was named a second-team all-league defender in her lone season as a Panther.
Juniors Aubrey Potts, Kirsten Bourgeois and Annette Castillo all were selected to the all-league honorable mention list. Sophomore Jaden Wilson was the lone Derby underclassman to receive an all-AVCTL-I section at goalkeeper in her first season in the soccer program.
The Panthers finished the 2022 campaign with an 11-7 record and were the sixth seed in the 6A West regional. Derby reached the regional semifinal but lost 2-1 against Manhattan.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Kyndal Ewertz, SO, Maize South; Giselle Nash, JR, Salina South; Logan Riley, SR, Derby; Haley Rogers, SR, Maize
Midfielders: Cyerra Boyer, SR, Derby; Payten Hendershot, SR, Maize South; Brekkyn Pierce, SR, Maize; Izzy Sandoval, SO, Newton
Defenders: Jana Engles, SR, Derby; Julissa Nash, SO, Salina South; Rachel Riley, JR, Maize South; Alayna Runck, SR, Maize
Goalkeeper: Karsyn Fraser-Slothower, JR, Maize
COACH OF THE YEAR: Rey Ramirez, Maize South
MVP: Kyndal Ewertz, SO, Maize South
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Anahyssa Nash, SO, Salina South; Paige Putter, JR, Maize; Kaylyn Truong, SR, Maize South; Harlie Wilson, SR, Hutchinson
Midfielders: Maggie Bielefeld, SR, Campus; Sadye Patterson, SR, Hutchinson; Elyce Pfeifer, SR, Maize; Natalia Silvestre, FR, Maize South
Defenders: Abby Adams, SR, Maize; Lexi Bauer, SO, Maize South; Ajae Henderson, SR, Hutchinson; Anessa Leeds, SR, Derby
Goalkeeper: Hadley Ostrander, FR, Maize South
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards: Adriana Alvarez, FR, Newton; Adriana Delgado, SR, Maize South; Aubrey Potts, JR, Derby
Midfielders: Sydney Anderes, JR, Salina South; Margaret Bates, SO, Newton; Kirsten Bourgeois, JR, Derby; Valeria Lara, SR, Salina South; Aleksah Moreno, FR, Maize; Olivia Oenning, SO, Maize South; Aubrey Sommer, SR, Maize South; Ella Strobel, JR, Maize
Defenders: Corrigan Bielefeld, SO, Campus; Lainey Brown, SR, Salina South; Annette Castillo, JR, Derby; Layla Doyon, JR, Maize South; Josten Fischer, SO, Salina South; Natalie Hershberger, FR, Newton; Jenna Manganiello, JR, Campus; Jade Martinez, SR, Maize; Logan Riley, SR, Derby; Lily Rodriguez, FR, Hutchinson; Faith Smith, SR, Maize South
Goalkeeper: Jaden Wilson, SO, Derby