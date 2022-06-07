6-8-22 soccer all-league selections

Senior Logan Riley was named a first-team all-league forward and an honorable mention defender. The Butler CC commit was one of eight Panthers to receive all-AVCTL-I honors.

Seniors Logan Riley, Cyerra Boyer and Jana Engles received first-team all-AVCTL-I honors for Derby soccer. Riley was named a first-team forward and earned an honorable mention nod at defender. Fellow senior Anessa Leeds was named a second-team all-league defender in her lone season as a Panther.

Juniors Aubrey Potts, Kirsten Bourgeois and Annette Castillo all were selected to the all-league honorable mention list. Sophomore Jaden Wilson was the lone Derby underclassman to receive an all-AVCTL-I section at goalkeeper in her first season in the soccer program.

The Panthers finished the 2022 campaign with an 11-7 record and were the sixth seed in the 6A West regional. Derby reached the regional semifinal but lost 2-1 against Manhattan.

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: Kyndal Ewertz, SO, Maize South; Giselle Nash, JR, Salina South; Logan Riley, SR, Derby; Haley Rogers, SR, Maize

Midfielders: Cyerra Boyer, SR, Derby; Payten Hendershot, SR, Maize South; Brekkyn Pierce, SR, Maize; Izzy Sandoval, SO, Newton

Defenders: Jana Engles, SR, Derby; Julissa Nash, SO, Salina South; Rachel Riley, JR, Maize South; Alayna Runck, SR, Maize

Goalkeeper: Karsyn Fraser-Slothower, JR, Maize

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rey Ramirez, Maize South

MVP: Kyndal Ewertz, SO, Maize South

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Anahyssa Nash, SO, Salina South; Paige Putter, JR, Maize; Kaylyn Truong, SR, Maize South; Harlie Wilson, SR, Hutchinson

Midfielders: Maggie Bielefeld, SR, Campus; Sadye Patterson, SR, Hutchinson; Elyce Pfeifer, SR, Maize; Natalia Silvestre, FR, Maize South

Defenders: Abby Adams, SR, Maize; Lexi Bauer, SO, Maize South; Ajae Henderson, SR, Hutchinson; Anessa Leeds, SR, Derby

Goalkeeper: Hadley Ostrander, FR, Maize South

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards: Adriana Alvarez, FR, Newton; Adriana Delgado, SR, Maize South; Aubrey Potts, JR, Derby

Midfielders: Sydney Anderes, JR, Salina South; Margaret Bates, SO, Newton; Kirsten Bourgeois, JR, Derby; Valeria Lara, SR, Salina South; Aleksah Moreno, FR, Maize; Olivia Oenning, SO, Maize South; Aubrey Sommer, SR, Maize South; Ella Strobel, JR, Maize

Defenders: Corrigan Bielefeld, SO, Campus; Lainey Brown, SR, Salina South; Annette Castillo, JR, Derby; Layla Doyon, JR, Maize South; Josten Fischer, SO, Salina South; Natalie Hershberger, FR, Newton; Jenna Manganiello, JR, Campus; Jade Martinez, SR, Maize; Logan Riley, SR, Derby; Lily Rodriguez, FR, Hutchinson; Faith Smith, SR, Maize South

Goalkeeper: Jaden Wilson, SO, Derby

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

sports@derbyinformer.com

