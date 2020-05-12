For the third time, The Derby Informer is recognizing the top accomplishments of all Panther athletes. These selections are based on performances from the entire school year. Due to the cancellation of the spring season, we’ve also included special recognition for the careers of a few Derby seniors.
– ADAM’S PICKS –
OUTSTANDING TEAM: Derby football
Now winners of five of the last seven 6A state championship games,
the numbers this team put up were historic. Its 674 yards of offense and 63 points set new records in the title game against Olathe North. The 2019 roster also extended a remarkable postseason run that includes 28 wins out of its last 30 tries. Its average margin of victory over that stretch is 44-17.
OUTSTANDING COACH: Jimmy Adams, Derby swimming
Only COVID-19 kept the Panthers and their swim programs from winning a likely four-straight league championships. Adams and his boys squad capped their season with another title on Feb. 15. The back-to-back championship for the boys broke a nine-year run by Maize. Adams was set to once again take over the girls program this spring.
OUTSTANDING FEMALE UNDERCLASSMAN: Maryn Archer, Derby basketball
Already highly recruited, Archer will be a mainstay for Lady Panther basketball over the next three years. The point guard was Derby’s leading scorer as a freshman, tallying 11.5 points per game.
OUTSTANDING MALE UNDERCLASSMAN: Cason Lindsey, Derby wrestling
After winning a state championship in February 2020, the junior is on track to become the seventh Derby wrestler to win four state medals. He also completed his climb up the medal stand after finishing third as a freshman and second as a sophomore.
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ATHLETE: Sydney Nilles, Derby volleyball and basketball
Derby sports will look mightily different without Nilles in 2020-21. The three-sport senior saw her final soccer season cancelled, but was given her second AVCTL-I player of the year honor in basketball. Nilles finished her career with 11 all-league and three all-state selections. She has signed to play basketball at Newman University.
OUTSTANDING MALE ATHLETE: Lem Wash, Derby football
Just how good was Wash in his first year as a starter? The only quarterback with more rushing touchdowns in a season since 2015 is Brady Rust (33). However, Wash reached his 27 scores on the ground in 147 fewer carries and also didn’t make his first start until its week six game against Hutchinson on Oct. 11, 2019. The soon-to-be senior already has offers from Missouri State, Dodge City CC and Hutchinson CC. Expect that list to grow rapidly in the coming months.
– NEW SPRING AWARDS –
OUTSTANDING FEMALE SPRING SENIOR(S): Mariah Wheeler, Derby softball & Jordan Crone, Derby soccer
Wheeler’s left-handed bat was a dynamic force inside coach Christy Weve’s lineup. She was a career .417 hitter and led or tied the team-best mark for RBIs in each of the last three seasons. Crone was a three-year starter for Derby soccer. She also made her mark in program record books, tying for second in assists in a season (13) and finishing fourth for career assists (27).
OUTSTANDING MALE SPRING SENIOR(S): Grant Adler, Derby baseball
One of the many disappointments in the cancellation of the spring season was not seeing the conclusion to Adler’s career on the mound. His last year with Derby baseball was his junior year, totaling a 3-4 record, 67 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA. His diverse pitching repertoire included a four-pitch mix and a fastball that began hitting 90 mph.