What started as a mutual bye week for Derby and Bishop Carroll has become one of the area and state’s most anticipated annual games.
The program’s coaches wrote each other’s names down five years ago and an initial two-year contract for games has now been doubled with a strong likelihood of more.
“It’s going to be a rivalry that sticks for a while,” coach Brandon Clark said. “I don’t think people want to give this up.”
Friday night’s game is Homecoming for Derby and also will serve as the Hall of Fame inductions for Shaina Brock, Terrell Benton and the 1994 state championship football team. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
Since the series began in 2016, Derby has won all three games. There were no previous games between the schools prior to this recent stretch.
Outside of the Panthers’ 54-49 shootout win over the Golden Eagles in 2017, they’ve outscored the 5A perennial power 73-19 in the other two games. Last year’s 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll was also the first time it had been held to single digits since its 21-0 loss to Wichita Heights on Sept. 3, 2010.
Through its first three games, Derby continues to showcase a balanced and deep offense. Senior wide receivers Jacob Karsak and Cavion Walker along with senior running back Tre Washington all have 100-plus yards receiving and at least one touchdown (full stats below).
Washington and junior quarterback/running back Lem Wash have both run for 200-plus yards and combined for 10 touchdowns on the ground.
After allowing 49 yards on the ground to Newton, Derby’s rushing defense has now held its opponents to just 37 yards per game. With a new-look secondary, it is holding teams to a 47.5 completion percentage through three games.
“We knew our defensive line would be special,” Clark said. “… We also knew our four linebackers were getting their first start week one. Probably the most surprising thing that has happened is how much better and more physical we’ve become since the first day of practice to right now. If we continue to make those jumps, this defense will be special.”
2019 DERBY FOOTBALL STATISTICS (THROUGH WEEK 3)
PASSING
Grant Adler, 31-of-39 (79%), 563 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT
Lem Wash, 3-of-7, 65 yards, 1 TD
RUSHING
Tre Washington, 30 carries, 274 yards, 7 TD
Lem Wash, 20 carries, 233 yards, 3 TD
Grant Adler, 16 carries, 172 yards, 3 TD
Dylan Edwards, 12 carries, 113 yards, 0 TD
RECEIVING
Jacob Karsak, 7 catches, 190 yards, 1 TD
Cavion Walker, 7 catches, 150 yards, 2 TD
Tre Washington, 6 catches, 107 yards, 4 TD
Davin Simms, 5 catches, 85 yards, 0 TD
Reid Liston, 5 catches, 59 yards, 0 TD
DEFENSE
Brecken Kooser, 1 interception
Tanner Knox, 1 interception
Ladell Clemons, 1 interception
TEAM STATISTICS
1,419 yards of offense (473 ypg)
796 rushing yards (265 ypg)
623 passing yards (207 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 9-for-16 (56%)
4th down conversions: 3-for-3 (100%)
Opponent total yards: 514 (171 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 113 (37 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 401 (133 ypg)
Opponent 3rd down: 10-for-44 (22%)
Opponent 4th down: 7-for-12 (58%)
DERBY TEAM STATISTICS
Passing: Adler, 8-8-153-1
Rushing: Wash, 8-109-3; Washington 10-86-3; Edwards, 7-73; Bryant, 1-8; Thatcher, 1-2
Receiving: Karsak, 3-65; Walker, 3-60-1; Simms, 1-22; Larson, 1-6
NEWTON TEAM STATISTICS
Passing: Schmidt, 10-24-115-1-1
Rushing: Forest, 18-58; Schmidt 6-(-9)
Receiving: Dutcher, 3-45-1; Edson, 4-35; Medina, 3-35