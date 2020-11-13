Check out scores from across Kansas in tonight's sectional recap.
Sectional=
Class 1A=
Inman 46, Conway Springs 6
Lyndon 26, Centralia 14
Oakley 20, Smith Center 0
Olpe def. Uniontown, forfeit
Class 2A=
Beloit 32, Haven 26, OT
Hoisington 28, Garden Plain 14
Nemaha Central 7, Osage City 0
Rossville 56, Pittsburg Colgan 7
Class 3A=
Andale 42, Riley County 0
Holton 42, Frontenac 6
Perry-Lecompton 49, Prairie View 14
Wichita Collegiate 27, Southeast Saline 21
Class 4A=
Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20
Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7
McPherson 28, Buhler 21
St. James Academy 56, Basehor-Linwood 35
Class 5A=
Mill Valley 16, DeSoto 13
St. Thomas Aquinas 32, BV Southwest 7
Wichita Bishop Carroll 49, Maize 35
Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14
Class 6A=
BV North 30, SM Northwest 6
Derby 40, Lawrence 20
Junction City 49, Wichita East 42
Olathe North 28, Blue Valley 21
Eight-Player DI=
Hoxie 58, Goessel 12
Little River 70, Chase County 26
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 34, Canton-Galva 24
Wichita County 52, Attica/Argonia 0
Eight-Player DII=
Frankfort 45, Lebo 40
Hanover 48, Crest 0
Victoria 36, Wheatland-Grinnell 20