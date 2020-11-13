High School Football Scores graphic

Check out scores from across Kansas in tonight's sectional recap. 

Sectional=

Class 1A=

Inman 46, Conway Springs 6

Lyndon 26, Centralia 14

Oakley 20, Smith Center 0

Olpe def. Uniontown, forfeit

Class 2A=

Beloit 32, Haven 26, OT

Hoisington 28, Garden Plain 14

Nemaha Central 7, Osage City 0

Rossville 56, Pittsburg Colgan 7

Class 3A=

Andale 42, Riley County 0

Holton 42, Frontenac 6

Perry-Lecompton 49, Prairie View 14

Wichita Collegiate 27, Southeast Saline 21

Class 4A=

Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20

Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7

McPherson 28, Buhler 21

St. James Academy 56, Basehor-Linwood 35

Class 5A=

Mill Valley 16, DeSoto 13

St. Thomas Aquinas 32, BV Southwest 7

Wichita Bishop Carroll 49, Maize 35

Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14

Class 6A=

BV North 30, SM Northwest 6

Derby 40, Lawrence 20

Junction City 49, Wichita East 42

Olathe North 28, Blue Valley 21

Eight-Player DI=

Hoxie 58, Goessel 12

Little River 70, Chase County 26

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 34, Canton-Galva 24

Wichita County 52, Attica/Argonia 0

Eight-Player DII=

Frankfort 45, Lebo 40

Hanover 48, Crest 0

Victoria 36, Wheatland-Grinnell 20

