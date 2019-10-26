It’s a story written perfectly in the minds of Derby seniors Heather Mills and Sydney Nilles.
The Panthers (33-8) reached 30 wins and won its first league title in four years. Next on the list was a trip to the Class 6A state tournament in Salina and that has been officially sealed.
Derby swept Wichita Heights (25-7, 25-12) and Liberal (25-8, 25-14), claiming its first state volleyball berth since 2002. It’s just the fifth trip for the program dating back to 1974.
🏆 SUB-STATE CHAMPS 🏆@Derbyvolleyball is heading to state for the first time since 2002, sweeping Liberal in the title match. pic.twitter.com/92cUCXaZsI— DerbyInformer Sports (@Derby_Sports) October 26, 2019
Two out of coach Shelby Kraus’ first three seasons led to the Class 6A state tournament and 17 years later, Derby is one of the final eight schools once again.
“We knew [coming into sub-state] that we had a huge chance to get to state,” Nilles said. “I’m so glad that we were able to work together and do it for Kraus.”
What has been an authoritative stretch for the Panthers continued on their home floor. Dating back to Oct. 8, they’ve now swept nine of their last 12 opponents. They also only lost one of 12 league matches.
“We told ourselves that we couldn’t come out slacking,” Nilles said. “… I give props to every single one of our girls because they came out with the mindset, ‘we’ve got this.’”
Playing host to No. 6 Hutchinson, No. 11 Liberal and No. 14 Wichita Heights, the third-seeded Panthers throttled their two opponents.
FINAL: @Derbyvolleyball sweeps Wichita Heights (25-7, 25-12) and will play for a trip to state later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ifUtswy7EP— DerbyInformer Sports (@Derby_Sports) October 26, 2019
Outside of an early 8-3 deficit in the second set against Liberal, Derby won all four of its sets in sub-state by double digits. Kraus’ crew overcame that hole with a 15-2 run and never looked back.
The longtime Derby coach credited each level of its rotation, saying it was one of the smoothest days she can remember.
“Our serving was really good and our serve receive was almost flawless,” Kraus said. “I think we only had three serve-receive errors. The rest of them were really good passes and it allowed us to run our offense.”
It was also a part of a bigger picture where Derby’s seniors wanted to see the volleyball program hoisted to a championship level alongside their peers at 920 Rock Road.
“Getting a new experience to go to state volleyball and especially with it being our senior year, we’ve overcome so much,” Mills said. “As a senior, it feels good to leave the program on a good note and be a part of leading it to state.”