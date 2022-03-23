Senior Saben Seager isn’t one to back away from a challenge on the mound, and he will let you hear it in big moments.
The Cowley County Community College baseball commit likes to bring a little swagger to the diamond and isn’t afraid to show some excitement after getting out of a jam. A pitcher that Seager looks up to is Trevor Bauer because he shows a lot of confidence on the bump.
“One guy I look up to is Trevor Bauer,” Seager said. “I love how he plays the game. He is a really confident pitcher, and that is what I see myself as too. I am really loud on the mound, and if I do something big, I will let them hear it a little bit and have a little swag on the mound. That is what I like to do.”
As a leader on the team, Seager believes that showing some tenacity helps pump up the rest of the team and create some positive energy in the dugout.
Pitching wasn’t the first love for Seager even though he had been taking the mound since his sixth-grade season. It wasn’t until his sophomore year that he realized that he could be a dangerous righty. After that, he started seeing a jump in his velocity and added some muscle to improve his fastball.
“I always had good off-speed stuff, but it wasn’t until my sophomore year where I saw I could be a threat on the mound,” Seager said. “That is when I started blowing it by guys, and then I put on some more pounds to get more juice on my fastball.”
With a four-pitch repertoire of a fastball, 12-6 curveball, slider and changeup, Seager feels very confident that he will be able to be very aggressive against some of the best hitters in the AVCTL.
“I think four pitches is going to do me really well this year, especially just having the changeup now to throw to everybody,” Seager said. “…I was pretty dominant with three pitches last year, and I feel like four pitches is going to solidify it now, especially going to college.”
According to head coach Todd Olmstead, the slider is by far the best pitch in Seager’s bag, and the last-second movement is what makes it so unique. Seager adopted the slider when he started playing for the Derby Grizz in the summer.
The changeup finally came along in the offseason leading into his senior year. Seager got to use it against some quality opponents from around the country in tournaments over the summer.
Coach Olmstead had been working to help Seager learn to control the off-speed pitch, and once he got it, he felt the payoff for all of his hard work.
The reigning AVCTL-I pitcher of the year is looking to defend that title and is aiming to have a shot at winning the Kansas baseball Gatorade Player of the Year. But the biggest prize that Seager has his eyes on is the state title.
Derby is returning quite a few players from the third-place team that are hungry to win the state championship, and the confidence is high heading into the season.
“Everyone knows what we want to do this year, so we put in a lot of work in the offseason to have a chance to win it all,” Seager said. “That is what we want to do and was the motto last year, so this year let’s do it. The coaches know what we want to do, and we have a solid group of guys. It is a business trip everywhere we go, and I feel like we have a really good chance to win it all, but we are not going to talk about it; we are going to go out there and do it.”