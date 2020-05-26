The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) board of directors met on May 1, approving summer guidelines for its member schools. No school will be allowed to open any training/activity prior to Monday, June 1, but voluntary summer programs may begin at that date.
All dates for these schedules and any other arrangements are subject to change, per the Ad Astra Plan for Reopening by Governor Laura Kelly.
The first two weeks of the period will be reserved for conditioning. The first week will allow coaches to use three hours per day with athletes, while that number will jump to five in the second week. Organized competition may open in the third week of activity. Coaches will be required to take attendance to make sure conditioning measures are met for each student.
“You can have sport-specific conditioning like continuous layups, but that’s it,” Derby District Activities Director Russell Baldwin said. “June 15 will open ‘practices’ and you can do that all the way until August 15 and the days until practice starts.”
Football will have to complete two calendar weeks of conditioning prior to using any helmets. The first two weeks will have limited football-specific drills, but the third week will introduce intra-squad 7-on-7 events and coaches’ camps.
Team vs. team football camps, including any college contact camps, must be conducted by a third party and last no longer than two days. These can only take place prior to August 15 and after the proper conditioning has taken place.
Baldwin and district coaches have spread out group conditioning, meaning certain teams will have to do drills separately until social distancing measures have been relaxed. Contact drills will also be off limits until the measures are gone. These protective guidelines can’t be lifted prior to June 15. Cleaning will also take place in between group sessions on district facilities.
A single-school team camp can only be done after the initial 10-day conditioning period and prior to Saturday, August 15. The revised schedule also eliminated the summer moratorium, which typically gave time off (typically known as dead week) in early July and other team activities in the final month before school starts.
The addition of a conditioning period was brought on by the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19. Due to a limited training and competition schedule in the spring, Baldwin said KSHSAA wanted to provide a less physically stressed window to focus on health.
There will also be no middle school practices at this time, but Baldwin said that will be reevaluated through the summer.
“KSHSAA has allowed us to have all that practice in late July and early August,” Baldwin said. “Because of that, we’re going to wait to see what happens and slowly work in middle school practices for those who want it.”
Derby has also eliminated “junior” camps that allow high school coaches and teachers to work with younger children.
“There are camps where we sometimes have 100 younger kids and our district leadership said no,” Baldwin said. “This applies to [non-athletic] activities too … Even though the restrictions have lessened in the last couple weeks, we’re still saying no camps because we don’t want to plan for something and have it not happen.”
The district activities director said having families pay for camps and then have them not happen was also a determining factor in deciding to cut them for this summer.