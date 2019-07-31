Derby High School is one step closer to additional class space for PE and indoor areas for all other athletics and activities.
A new multipurpose center, which will be built on the northeast corner of the high school, will be 150 feet wide and 180 feet long or approximately half a football field.
The schematic design of that project and other areas at DHS were approved at the July 22 board meeting. The board also unanimously approved the schematic design of Panther Stadium with slight alterations made to the field entrance on the southwest corner.
The multipurpose stadium will help to alleviate a space problem that has plagued physical education classes as well as providing indoor space for practices in the case of inclement weather.
USD 260 Director of Operations Joe Dessenberger said the space could house up to three classes at a time.
District Activities Director Russell Baldwin said the project will free up space through the entire building as parts of the marching band and/or other activities were forced to scatter through the high school.
The facility will have a turf floor, allowing multiple classes and sports to use it and make it more durable.
“The biggest, biggest, biggest thing was more space for PE,” Baldwin said. “That also includes band during the school day. It was an idea that people had suggested and [we] wanted to also make it a multipurpose surface so that multiple groups could use it.”
Due to addition of the facility on the high school grounds, parking was reworked to accommodate space needed for the project.
“In our meeting with the city, they allowed us to go for a 1-for-1 exchange,” Dessenberger said. “… For every space we take away, we just have to relocate that space somewhere else. We actually came out pretty good in that discussion with the city.”
Dessenberger confirmed that there are ongoing discussions on what will be included for any sports that use the multipurpose center.
Now that the schematic design has been approved for the stadium, design development will take place and it will identify specific details and materials, according to Dessenberger. Once that step is approved by the board of education, construction documents will be created and the construction manager at-risk (CMAR) will bid the project. Bids will then go to the board to potentially approve a guaranteed max price and once this process is finished, the contractor can begin work.