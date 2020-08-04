Dave Sanders wore out the brick siding and chain link fence in his Derby backyard.
Was it from the meandering and exploratory nature of just being a kid? Not quite. It was from the left arm of a young boy, repeatedly working on his craft and dreaming of one day toeing the rubber in a Major League Baseball stadium.
The dream is far from uncommon, but few can actually say they’ve lived it.
Born to be on the diamond
Sanders first arrived in Derby in fourth grade. Having played sports all through his childhood, he decided as a 10-year-old to focus on baseball. Minus a year of wrestling in middle school, he had his eyes set on the pitching mound.
He gave thought to playing football in high school for fellow Hall of Fame inductee Tom Young, but stuck with his original plan.
“My dad is a baseball guy and he recognized how much of a blessing it was to be left-handed,” Sanders said. “… When I got to high school, he told me, ‘if you’re still excited about football, by all means, go for it.’ I had started doing so well on baseball that I continued that focus.”
Sanders, who is a 1997 graduate, played for Lowell Hargrove and Brad Reynolds when he reached the halls of Derby High School. The pitching phenom began attracting interest from a number of D-I programs, but he didn’t want to redshirt his freshman year of college.
That decision sent him to Barton County Community College where he suited up for longtime head coach Mike Warren. Ironically, Warren recently took over as Eisenhower High School coach in Goddard and was Bill Shaw’s assistant with the Derby Twins this summer. Those roles are reversed at Eisenhower.
Sanders’ decision to head to Great Bend couldn’t have gone any better. He posted a 3.34 ERA as a sophomore and struck out 82 batters in 52.1 innings. The former all-state selection at Derby and all-conference arm in junior college drew countless eyes from professional scouts.
Even then, the former Panther pitcher kept his eyes on what was directly in front of him.
“I never really had a mentality that I was the best player on the team,” Sanders said. “… I was blessed to play with some really good athletes at each level I reached. It kept the spotlight off of me and even though scouts may have looked at me harder than other people on the team, I convinced myself that I just needed to go out there and do my thing.”
Heading to the Windy City
After pitching two seasons at Barton CC and finishing in Great Bend in 1999, Sanders was the 189th overall pick and a sixth-round draft selection of the Chicago White Sox.
The lifelong Royals fan chuckled at the thought of joining a divisional foe, but wasn’t going to turn down the chance to wear the MLB jersey he coveted as a child.
Sanders became one of the highest-ranked pitching prospects in the White Sox organization. During the 2002 season, he was ranked No. 13 overall and carried a 1.84 ERA while pitching for AA-Birmingham. He allowed only three runs in his final 30.2 innings of work.
He began the 2003 season at the Chicago AAA affiliate, Charlotte. He had posted a 2.57 ERA in five games before getting the call to join the White Sox in Baltimore.
The roster was stacked with talent as Sanders suited up alongside the likes of Frank Thomas, Paul Konerko, Magglio Ordonez, Mark Buehrle, Bartolo Colón and Tom Gordon.
He made his Major League debut on April 23, 2003, pitching in front of thousands of orange and black-clad fans in Camden Yards in Baltimore.
As he warmed up to face the Orioles’ lineup, the Derby graduate was flooded by the memories that brought him to that moment.
“That first appearance is unlike any other,” he said. “It just becomes baseball again with the rest of them, but the first one for a reliever is such a strange feeling … I got the mound, started taking it all in and I had “that moment’” where you realize why you sacrificed so much to be there in that moment.”
He made 20 appearances in his opening campaign in Chicago. Two years later, he played in two games ahead of the organization’s first World Series win in 88 years.
“The minor league levels were strong and the wins weren’t all there [when I first arrived in the organization],” he said. “It all came together in 2005 and it was just an amazing thing to be a part of. To get the chance to get called up to the big leagues and experience that season was a huge blessing.”
Home is where the heart is
Even through the six years Sanders played professional baseball, his home roots didn’t change. It made the decision to keep his roots in the Derby/Mulvane area that much easier when he hung up his cleats after the 2005 season.
“Both of our families are here and that is incredibly important to us,” Sanders, who works at IMA Financial, said. “We always had a place around here, so we know it’s where we’d ultimately end up.”
The Derby High School Hall of Fame inductions are quickly approaching and the 1997 graduate is still in disbelief that he was selected.
“It was not on my radar at all,” he said. “… When I got the call, it was a huge honor. When I saw the other people that have been inducted, it really meant a lot to me to be thought of that highly in a town like Derby.”