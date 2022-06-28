Samuel Same

Derby High School edge rusher Samuel Same (45) announced his commitment to Iowa State on June 29.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Samuel Same announced his commitment to Iowa State on Twitter on June 29. The 6’ 5” edge rusher from Derby finished the 2021 season tied for the team-high in sacks with five in only nine games with a pair of forced fumbles. Same had offers from Kansas, Kansas State and Houston heading into his senior season. He is the second Derby football player to announce a Power 5 football commitment in the month of June. The Cyclones went 7-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12 last season and reached the Cheez-It Bowl. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.