Samuel Same announced his commitment to Iowa State on Twitter on June 29. The 6’ 5” edge rusher from Derby finished the 2021 season tied for the team-high in sacks with five in only nine games with a pair of forced fumbles. Same had offers from Kansas, Kansas State and Houston heading into his senior season. He is the second Derby football player to announce a Power 5 football commitment in the month of June. The Cyclones went 7-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12 last season and reached the Cheez-It Bowl.
Same commits to Iowa State
Cody Friesen
sports@derbyinformer.com
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.